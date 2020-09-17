Okera Introduces Integration with Collibra Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera, which enables companies to secure data access at scale, today announced an integration with the Collibra Data Intelligence Platform. This allows data owners and stewards to enable classification attributes defined in Collibra to then automatically create and enforce fine-grained data access control (FGAC) policies via Okera. The integration makes it easier and faster to ensure compliance with evolving privacy regulations, including GDPR and CCPA.

Collibra's cloud-based platform connects IT and the business, empowering digital enterprises to build a data-driven culture and turn data into a strategic, competitive asset. Okera's secure data access platform unlocks the full potential of a company's data, enabling secure, responsible self-service analytics at scale through dynamic enforcement of data access policies. The integrated solution improves compliance, saves time, eliminates repetitive work, and increases business efficiency by:

Automating policy enforcement - Policies can be defined in Okera leveraging classification of attributes from Collibra. These policies will then be automatically enforced at query time. This allows the enterprise to leverage their pre-existing workflows and attributes, and saves the governance team members and/or data stewards from doing repetitive work.





Responsiveness to regulatory change - Because policy enforcement happens dynamically within Okera, any policy changes made in Collibra due to changes in regulations or internal governance standards are transparently enforced by Okera the next time an analyst runs a query.



Creating a unified metadata layer - Collibra is a rich source of manually curated business metadata, while Okera focuses on technical metadata with automatic discovery and tagging of sensitive data. With the integration, enterprises gain a single source of truth in Collibra for all metadata, whether the data resides in legacy systems or in the cloud.





Information access with speed and scale - Okera's platform vision is to enable self-service analytics with responsible data access and governance across distributed environments—giving you the ability to explore your data's potential like never before at the last mile where it counts!

"Our alliances philosophy is built upon a foundation of high trust, alignment, and care between partners that extends throughout every interaction and joint initiative. This allows us to ensure delivery of best-of-breed solutions that our customers demand with the highest quality partners across technology, cloud, and integration specialties," said John F. Marchese, VP of Global Alliances and Partner Channels at Okera. "Collibra helps enterprises create a solid foundation for leveraging data intelligence to grow the business. Okera ensures that the data access is reliably and securely governed, at scale, according to the latest requirements using one single policy. Acclaimed solution providers like First San Francisco Partners work closely with us to provide integrated governance and data security solutions to fulfill the strategic needs of complex enterprise customers."

"Ensuring data protection and automation at the last mile actualizes governance efforts in a tangible and measurable way," said Kelle O'Neal, Founder and CEO of First San Francisco Partners , a strategic information management partner of Okera and Collibra. "Managing, protecting, and governing sensitive data is not only the lawful thing to do, it's the ethical thing to do. At scale governance efforts leveraging technologies like Collibra and Okera to automate and secure data access upholds trust as a hallmark across all categories – data trust, consumer trust, brand trust, and employee trust. Bringing Okera and Collibra together, we can bring business-critical value by linking the CIO and CDO/Business units in a dynamic value exchange leveraging the data catalog as the system of record. We look forward to taking advantage of the integration to further streamline governance processes for our mutual customers and scale collaboration across data security, infrastructure, and data privacy."

Okera, Collibra, and First San Francisco Partners will be hosting a joint webinar, Best Practices to Accelerate Enterprise Data Governance with Data Access and Protection , on October 15, 2020 at 10:00 am PT.

The Okera integration for Collibra is available on the Collibra Marketplace at: https://marketplace.collibra.com/profiles/okera

About Okera

Okera provides secure data access at scale so that data teams have the confidence to unlock the power of their data for innovation and growth. By ensuring that appropriate data access controls are in place and meet the evolving data privacy landscape, the Okera Active Data Access Platform can automatically discover and audit data lakes, create access policies using its visual policy engine, and enforce fine-grained access in hybrid and multi-cloud environments such as AWS and Azure. Okera is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com , contact [email protected] , or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

