Okera Joins Snowflake's Snowpark Accelerated Program to Simplify and Speed Data Authorization with Java UDFs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, today announced it has joined the Snowpark Accelerated Program from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company This program enables joint customers to leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud, the Snowpark developer experience , and Java UDFs (user defined functions) to dramatically reduce policy complexity and accelerate data authorization.

Okera dynamically authorizes data access with each Snowflake query. Authorized data can be filtered or redacted, or might be transformed, such as truncating a postal code or masking a credit card or social security number. Okera takes advantage of Snowflake's User Defined Functions (UDFs) for these dynamic transformations. With this new capability, joint customers can take advantage of the complete Java programming language to create more powerful UDFs to handle more complex data security use cases and increase speed at run-time.

Snowpark advances Snowflake's mission of mobilizing the world's data by allowing data engineers, data scientists, and developers to write code in their language of choice, transforming data programmability and improving developer efficiency to create and operationalize data pipelines at scale. Java UDFs complement the new data processing power and enable better performance, scalability and concurrency of the Okera Dynamic Access Platform so that even more users can achieve powerful data insights with Snowflake's Data Cloud.

Customers already taking advantage of the integration between Okera and Snowflake report a 100x reduction in policy complexity, along with increased speed and flexibility, enabling dynamic row-level filtering and fine-grained access control at scale. With dynamic row-level security and fine-grained access control for business intelligence and analytics on Snowflake, Okera leverages the value of the Snowflake Data Cloud while protecting regulated, sensitive and personal data.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Reduced policy complexity, and centralization of policy management for all tools accessing data in Snowflake

Increased flexibility and speed with Snowflake workloads

Dynamic row-level filtering and fine-grained access control to comply with data privacy regulations and security mandates

Increased compliance with both existing and emerging data privacy regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA and CPRA, as well as industry-specific regulations such as HIPAA.

"We are strong supporters of Snowflake's vision for the Data Cloud, and are thrilled about the launch of their Snowpark Accelerated Program which will allow Okera customers to adopt or expand their critical data pipelines in Snowflake with ease," said John F. Marchese, Okera's Vice President of Global Alliances & Partner Sales Channel. "We're proud to advance our integration with the latest Java UDF capabilities to enable our joint customers to leverage the greatest enterprise speed and scale they expect from the Okera Dynamic Access Platform."

"We launched Snowpark to simplify customer's abilities to support bringing more workloads into Snowflake's single, governed data platform," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Okera's Universal Data Authorization solution offers simplicity and scalability for large enterprises to provision access to data for legitimate and appropriate business purposes. With the launch of Snowpark and Java UDFs, Snowflake and Okera are now enabling data engineers, data scientists, and developers to take better advantage of Snowflake's powerful platform capabilities and the benefits of Snowflake's Data Cloud."

Snowpark and the new Java UDFs are now available in public preview. For more information on Okera's Snowflake integration, visit https://www.okera.com/integrations/snowflake/

About Okera

Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, empowers enterprises to accelerate business agility, minimize data security risks and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically authorizes and audits all data requests, dynamically enforcing data security and compliance policies across all data platforms in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Okera can be deployed into production in days, adapts to any common data authorization framework, and seamlessly integrates into existing data governance ecosystems.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com , contact [email protected], or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

