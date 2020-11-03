Okera Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera , which provides secure data access at scale, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the "Cool Vendors in DataOps" report by Gartner.

The Okera Active Data Access Platform increases access to data across the enterprise while ensuring effective data management, security and governance at scale.

According to Gartner, "Data and analytics leaders report spending 36% of their time on data preparation and data integration, more than any other data management task. This creates bottlenecks around faster data consumption throughout the enterprise." To overcome this challenge, Gartner recommends that data and analytics leaders exploring DataOps capabilities must "integrate data governance and stewardship practices and policies into any new tools and platforms used to deliver on DataOps concepts to counter the trend of data agility leading to data chaos."

Okera enables data and analytics leaders to share data confidently, knowing their data is secure and that data access complies with evolving privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. By supporting a growing and evolving variety of data usage and access patterns and eliminating the need to create multiple copies of data for different projects, Okera enables organizations to use data more effectively to speed business outcomes, create better customer experiences, and achieve competitive advantage in a secure, efficient, and performant way.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in DataOps by Gartner and consider our inclusion as further validation of our leadership in the market. From our view, it's never been more critical than it is today to ensure secure data access for enterprises so that the right people have the right access to the right data at the right time in the right format," said Nick Halsey, Okera CEO. "We're empowering enterprises to unlock the full power of their data in a responsible and compliant way by using dynamic, fine-grained access controls. Okera is truly solving for the last mile in securing data access and governance at scale."

The Okera platform is enterprise-ready, providing native support across big data cloud applications to support the widest range of data initiatives, and can be implemented and in production in just days.

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in DataOps," Nick Heudecker, Ankush Jain, Saul Judah, Austin Kronz, Robert Thanaraj, Divya Radhakrishnan, October, 6, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Okera

Okera provides last mile secure data access and governance at scale for modern enterprises. The Okera Active Data Access Platform automatically defines, enforces, and audits data access policies at the fine-grained level using an intuitive zero-code interface. By ensuring the appropriate data access policies are in place and compliance with the evolving data privacy landscape, Okera enables organizations to unlock the full power of their data for innovation and growth. Organizations receive immediate value from Okera which can be implemented and in production in days across hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures.

