OKEx deepens commitment to users listing a further 6 innovative projects last week

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, has strengthened its commitment to delivering the widest product diversity for its users by listing six new innovative projects last week. OKEx users can now invest in some of the most in-demand tokens in the industry with reduced trading fees thanks to OKEx's ongoing user loyalty campaign.

Earlier last week, spot trading pairs of popular tokens API3, COVER, HEGIC, PICKLE and KP3R went live against USDT with trading pairs against BTC and ETH available one hour later. Deposits and withdrawals of these five tokens has now opened. Spot trading of NuCypher's decentralized cryptological network token NU will be available from today, Dec. 11.

With the addition of these latest cutting-edge blockchain protocol tokens, OKEx once again reinforces its support for the furtherment of the DeFi industry as well as the continued development of the decentralized web.

Cover Protocol (COVER) provides peer-to-peer coverage with fungible tokens, allowing the market to set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve, and protecting DeFi users against smart contract risk. Hegic (HEGIC), on the other hand, is an on-chain options trading protocol built on Ethereum for trustless creating, maintaining and settling of hedge contracts, while Pickle Finance (PICKLE) provides another option for keen yield farmers, making it easy for users to earn generous compounding yields on their deposits by farming, staking and swapping.

Keep3r (KP3R), API3 (API3) and NuCypher (Nu), meanwhile, are focused on building out the decentralized web with secure tools and innovations. Keep3r is a decentralized job-matching platform for connecting external DevOps with projects. API3 provides decentralized APIs for Web 3.0 that allow developers to create powerful DApps using decentrally governed and quantifiably secure data feeds, and NuCypher is a decentralized cryptological network offering accessible, intuitive and extensible runtimes and interfaces for secrets management. Its network is permissionless, censorship-resistant and accessible to anyone.

"We are extremely pleased to see the constant avant-garde thinking that comes out of the DeFi economy, with further innovations such as Hegic's on-chain options contracts and even more flexible yield-farming propositions from Pickle Finance. It's also refreshing to see projects such as Cover Protocol actively seeking to protect DeFi users from smart contract vulnerabilities and make transacting in the space safer," said OKEx CEO Jay Hao, adding:

"There are also so many fascinating sub-sectors in the blockchain industry that don't always grab as many headlines as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or DeFi. But, we're very excited to see the next waves of innovation in the decentralized web and cryptography."

