OKEx Gives away EUR65,000-worth Bonus in Celebration of Litecoin Halving

Starting from today to June 11, 2019, OKEx users with a minimum of 2 LTC net deposit will receive around EUR2.6-equivilent of tokens out of the EUR26,000-worth bonus pool. Users who have traded a minimum accumulated amount of 0.5 LTC on the fiat-to-token (C2C) market will also get a random amount of bonus between 1-100 USDT-equivalent of tokens out of the EUR39,000-worth bonus pool.

How to buy Litecoin (LTC)?

OKEx offers a wide range of products to cater both crypto beginners and institutional clients. As a gateway to digital assets trading, its fiat-to-token (C2C) trading platform allows users to buy and sell Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies with six fiat currencies, including British Pound (GBP), Chinese Renminbi (CNY), Vietnamese Dong (VND), Russian Ruble (RUB), Euro (EUR), and Turkish Lira (TRY).

"As Litecoin Foundation Director Franklyn Richards mentioned before, LTC has reached its highest-in-history hash-rate. Its current bullish trend appears as a sign of community support for the network, and we also have faith in the coin," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "We want to share with the community. This is just our first round of promotion on LTC. Be prepared for more to come!"

Risk Warning: Trading digital assets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved and take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, and derivatives trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

