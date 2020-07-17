OKEx Jumpstart to Launch Its 15th Token Sale With ATTN

VALLETTA, Malta, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, announced that the launch of its 15th token sale project, on OKEx Jumpstart, will be on July 29. Based on blockchain technology, ATTN is committed to creating a closed-loop network ecology with the core goal of maximizing the value of esports intellectual property.

Established in 2016, ATTN has become the largest esports eco-industry alliance in Southeast Asia with a global player base of more than 25 million. Featuring several popular self-designed player-versus-player games, the ATTN platform is about to integrate all of the business practices in the gaming industry, while the ATTN token is applied for the exchange of all services and applications across the entire ecosystem in order to address the adverse effects of a centralized platform.

"We are pleased to see more and more industries, like esports, entering the blockchain world, which shows that the ability of blockchain to transform traditional industries is increasingly recognized by the public," said OKEx CEO Jay Hao. "ATTN is the most popular esports alliance in Southeast Asia and has a lot of influence. We believe that the combination of ATTN and blockchain will benefit both the gaming and blockchain industries. technology will help the ATTN platform improve fairness and transactional efficiency, while ATTN will, at the same time, help blockchain enhance its influence in a wider field."

"We are glad to reach cooperation with OKEx, to jointly promote the popularity of blockchain. The characteristics of esports fans and crypto users have a great degree of overlap. We believe that esports will be a better entrance for crypto adoption," said Daniel Santos, CEO of ATTN. "Blockchain is one of the most promising technologies of the 21st century. We believe blockchain technology can transform the gaming industry and bring users a fairer and more transparent gaming experience."

Following the token sale, the ATTN/USDT and ATTN/USDK spot trading pairs will be available at 7:00 am and 9:00 am UTC on July 29, respectively. For more information, please visit OKEx Academy.

About ATTN Token (ATTN)- 15th Project of OKEx Jumpstart

How to Participate in OKEx Jumpstart 15th Project ATTN Token (ATTN)

About OKEx

A world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx offers the most diverse marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading — including futures, perpetual swap and options — of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

