OKEx Launches OKB Ecosystem Monthly Report: Expands 5 C2C Markets and 36 New Use Cases

On Dec 10 2019, the world leading crypto exchange OKEx launched OKB Ecosystem Monthly Report. According to the report, OKB ecosystem made great progress mainly on two aspects: transaction and new use cases expanding.

OKB is newly listed on five C2C exchanges covering major countries and areas recently. In addition to that, the number of OKB new use cases reached 36, including 11 platform-empowered use cases and 25 external use cases.

Besides, through a buy-back & burn scheme and the token economy model, OKB is now ranked among the top 20 global cryptocurrencies by market capitalization with approx. USD110 million daily average trading volume in C2C market.

Now, OKB is being turned into a global token. Thus, to occupy the C2C market, the first step for users to get into crypto world is crucial. OKB is now on OKEx C2C market, accounting for approx. USD110 million daily average trading volume from tens of thousands of users.

Besides, OKB is also listed on ALINIEX, Bvnex, two major C2C exchanges in Vietnam and Bitsonic, Probit, two major C2C exchanges in South Korea.

Apart from expanding transaction methods, OKB also made huge improvement in expanding use cases. The report shows that the number of OKB platform-empowered use cases has increased to 11 and teamed up with 25 partners to build the OKB ecosystem, which means, OKB is not only a token based on OKEx, the native token on the soon-released OKChain and OKDEx and the only accepted token for OKEx jumpstart, but also expanded to other industries, like network security (Slowmist, Beosin, Certik), finance service (13 platforms including LinkEye, Molecular Future, etc.) and lifestyle (9 platforms including Tripio, BitTorrent, etc.)

For example, OKB holders can book their stay at 450,000+ hotels worldwide with OKB on Tripio, the world's first decentralized travel booking marketplace based on blockchain.

At the end of the report, it also disclosed some details of OKChain and OKDEx. OKChain is currently at the final development stage and its testnet will be launched soon. As the first Defi application OKDEx will also be available on OKChain by that time.

