OKEx Made to Top 10 Exchanges, According to CryptoCompare's Latest Exchange Benchmark

"We are glad to be well-received by our customers and analysts. It is so encouraging to see our years of hard work has paid off with a grade A verification and such ranking," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "Such honor by a trusted firm reflects that we are endeavoring on the right track. We will never stop improving and will continue to develop and bring the best products to the global community. We hope to see ourselves at a higher position next time."

Launched in June 2019, CryptoCompare's Exchange Benchmark was created in response to the growing concerns over cryptocurrency exchanges engaging in wash trading and incentivised trading schemes to inflate volumes. The rankings bring transparency to the market and serve as a guide to traders, investors, regulators and exchange service providers who wish to understand the crypto exchange landscape and manage risks effectively.

The analysis reveals the top ten exchanges to be: Gemini (1), itBit (2), Coinbase (3), Kraken (4), Bitstamp (5), Liquid (6), OKEx (7), Poloniex (8), bitFlyer (9) and Bitfinex (10).

The ranking components include: geography; legal/regulatory; investment; team/company; data provision; trade surveillance; and market quality. Analysis is based on public information and detailed methodology is made freely available, underscoring CryptoCompare's commitment to bringing greater transparency and improved decision-making to the cryptocurrency marketplace.

About CryptoCompare

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs.



By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.



For more information, please visit https://data.cryptocompare.com.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, futures trading, and perpetual swap trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

SOURCE OKEx

Related Links

www.okex.com

