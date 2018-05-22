OKI Data Americas Adds Grant Graphics to ColorPainter Reseller Program

"Grant Graphics prides itself on providing wide format print entrepreneurs with the tools, resources and savvy to excel in the wide format print industry," said Skip Grant, Owner and Creative Business Developer at Grant Graphics. "Proper business education is a fundamental aspect of our customer relationship strategy, but it's not enough without providing our customers with the world-class equipment they need. We enthusiastically recommend the ColorPainter series to our customers with confidence."

Located in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and serving customers in various industries across the Northeastern United States, Grant Graphics is a full-service print and cut solutions provider with a first-hand understanding of how the products it sells fit into the print operations of its customers. Grant Graphics has established formidable real-time service and support teams through a variety of communication channels (phone, email, video, and on-site)—staffed by veteran technicians backed by more than 35 years of industry experience.

"When we recruit new dealers into the ColorPainter Authorized Reseller Program, our most important requirement is that the dealer shares our dedication to educating each ColorPainter user and arming them with the business savvy to succeed in the wide format graphics business," said Lou Stricklin, Director of Marketing at OKI Data Americas. "Grant Graphics is a prime example of the high-caliber resellers we recruit for our ColorPainter dealer channel."

As part of its commitment to customer education and community development, Grant Graphics has organized a series of Print & Cut Conferences in late May in Pennsylvania and New York. At each location, Grant's seasoned crew of print and cut experts will conduct two classes, a "100 Ways to Make Money With Wide Format Printing" morning session, followed by "Print & Cut Done Easy!," a live, hands-on learning experience focused on streamlining print production workflows and creating more efficient sales processes.

About OKI ColorPainter™ Printers

OKI's ColorPainter line of wide format inkjet printers for the sign and graphics market delivers rich, glossy color with unrivaled image quality at phenomenal speeds. With SX eco-solvent inks that last longer outdoors without fading, cost less per square foot and provide industry-best color density, ColorPainter printers are well suited for both indoor and outdoor applications including banners, backlit, fleet and vehicle graphics, as well as wallpaper, POP displays, floor and exhibit graphics and more. Backed by performance guarantees from well-respected media brands like Avery Dennison and 3M, ColorPainter printers enable print shops of any size to provide additional quality and assurance to their customers.

Support and Availability

OKI's ColorPainter printers are available through OKI's ColorPainter authorized dealer network. For additional information, visit www.oki.com/us/colorpainter.

About OKI Data Americas

OKI Data Americas, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a subsidiary of OKI Data Corporation and is backed by Tokyo-based parent company OKI Electric Industry, a $4.0 billion multinational public corporation which has been a leader in telecom, infrastructure, and mechatronics systems since 1881. OKI began its innovation in the printing industry more than four decades ago, first marketing some of the earliest dot matrix printers before pioneering the LED print technology that continues to drive OKI's product portfolio today.

With its catalog of Office Products, including single and multifunction digital color and monochrome LED printers, and serial impact dot matrix printers, OKI is a reliable presence in printing-intensive environments around the world. In the graphics and signage industries, OKI's Industrial Printers – including the ColorPainter™ line of eco-solvent wide format printers and proColor™ series of digital production printers – deliver world-class print output that is made to last. For more information, visit www.oki.com/us and follow OKI on Twitter at @OkiData.

