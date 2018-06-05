OKI Data Americas Bolsters ColorPainter™ Dealer Network with addition of TyrrellTech

"At TyrrellTech we believe in putting our customers first by helping them open up productive and profitable revenue streams with the latest printing applications and solutions," said Craig Tyrrell, President. "We pride ourselves in coupling top-notch on-boarding training with on-going education to help our customers stay ahead of the curve. We wholeheartedly recommend the ColorPainter line to our customers who require quality indoor and outdoor signage and graphics."

Established in 1997, TyrrellTech is a well-respected resource in digital printing solutions, service and support throughout the East Coast with full-service shops in Flemington, N.J., Pompano, Fla., and Orlando, Fla. TyrrellTech is headquartered in Laurel, Md.

"OKI is committed to the ColorPainter™ brand and to our Authorized Dealer Network. We actively recruit resellers who deliver best-in-class customer service and support and who are deeply invested in providing high-quality indoor and outdoor applications, including vehicle wraps and automotive restyling options," said Tomohiro Ikeda, Deputy General Manager of the Wide Format Division at OKI Data Americas. "TyrrellTech provides superior workflow education, training and customer support and is a perfect partner and addition to OKI's Authorized Dealer Network."

In keeping with its customer-centric mission, TyrrellTech offers free training courses with topics ranging from Color Management and Adobe Illustrator to Print Marketing Tricks. Visit the TyrrellTech website for additional details on upcoming summer training opportunities.

About OKI ColorPainter™ Printers

OKI's ColorPainter line of wide format inkjet printers for the sign and graphics market delivers rich, glossy color with unrivaled image quality at phenomenal speeds. With SX eco-solvent inks that last longer outdoors without fading, cost less per square foot and provide industry-best color density, ColorPainter printers are well suited for both indoor and outdoor applications including banners, backlit, fleet and vehicle graphics, as well as wallpaper, POP displays, floor and exhibit graphics and more. Backed by performance guarantees from well-respected media brands like Avery Dennison and 3M, ColorPainter printers enable print shops of any size to provide additional quality and assurance to their customers.

Support and Availability

OKI's ColorPainter printers are available through OKI's ColorPainter authorized dealer network. For additional information, visit www.oki.com/us/colorpainter.

About OKI Data Americas

OKI Data Americas, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a subsidiary of OKI Data Corporation and is backed by Tokyo-based parent company OKI Electric Industry, a $4.0 billion multinational public corporation which has been a leader in telecom, infrastructure, and mechatronics systems since 1881. OKI began its innovation in the printing industry more than four decades ago, first marketing some of the earliest dot matrix printers before pioneering the LED print technology that continues to drive OKI's product portfolio today.

With its catalog of Office Products, including single and multifunction digital color and monochrome LED printers, and serial impact dot matrix printers, OKI is a reliable presence in printing-intensive environments around the world. In the graphics and signage industries, OKI's Industrial Printers – including the ColorPainter™ line of eco-solvent wide format printers and proColor™ series of digital production printers – deliver world-class print output that is made to last. For more information, visit www.oki.com/us and follow OKI on Twitter at @OkiData.

OKI® OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

proColor™ OKI Data Americas.

ColorPainter™ is a trademark of OKI Data Infotech Corporation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oki-data-americas-bolsters-colorpainter-dealer-network-with-addition-of-tyrrelltech-300660096.html

SOURCE OKI Data Americas

Related Links

https://www.oki.com

