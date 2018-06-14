OKI Data Americas Boosts ColorPainter™ Dealer Network with Addition of Southeastern Sign Supply

"At Southeastern Sign Supply, we are proud to offer one of the largest selections of sign supplies and materials on the east coast," said Ryan Thigpen, President of Southeastern Sign Supply. "We offer everything a sign manufacturer needs from digital printers, new software, vinyl and vehicle wrap kits, as well as heat transfer materials, ballasts and electrics—but we don't stop there. We bring ongoing educational opportunities to our clientele so they can stay ahead in a competitive and rapidly changing business climate."

An outstanding source for sign manufacturers for the past 16 years, Southeastern Sign Supply equips sign manufacturers with the latest technology in digital printing, from software and plotters to banners, vinyl and other substrates. Located in Apex, N.C., Southeastern Sign Supply is known for its excellent customer service and competitive pricing for sign manufacturers across the U.S.

"OKI is steadfastly committed to the ColorPainter™ brand and to our Authorized Dealer Network. We actively recruit first-rate dealers who mirror our best-in-class customer service and support and who are dedicated to providing end-users with ongoing educational opportunities," said Tomohiro Ikeda, Deputy General Manager of the Wide Format Division at OKI Data Americas. "An excellent partner and addition to OKI's Authorized Dealer Network, Southeastern Sign Supply provides not only a wide selection of substrates and equipment, they also offer quality seminars and videos which keep their clients current on trends in the marketplace."

About OKI ColorPainter™ Printers

OKI's ColorPainter line of wide format inkjet printers for the sign and graphics market delivers rich, glossy color with unrivaled image quality at phenomenal speeds. With SX eco-solvent inks that last longer outdoors without fading, cost less per square foot and provide industry-best color density, ColorPainter printers are well suited for both indoor and outdoor applications including banners, backlit, fleet and vehicle graphics, as well as wallpaper, POP displays, floor and exhibit graphics and more. Backed by performance guarantees from well-respected media brands like Avery Dennison and 3M, ColorPainter printers enable print shops of any size to provide additional quality and assurance to their customers.

Support and Availability

OKI's ColorPainter printers are available through OKI's ColorPainter authorized dealer network. For additional information, visit www.oki.com/us/colorpainter.

About OKI Data Americas

OKI Data Americas, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a subsidiary of OKI Data Corporation and is backed by Tokyo-based parent company OKI Electric Industry, a $4.0 billion multinational public corporation which has been a leader in telecom, infrastructure, and mechatronics systems since 1881. OKI began its innovation in the printing industry more than four decades ago, first marketing some of the earliest dot matrix printers before pioneering the LED print technology that continues to drive OKI's product portfolio today.

With its catalog of Office Products, including single and multifunction digital color and monochrome LED printers, and serial impact dot matrix printers, OKI is a reliable presence in printing-intensive environments around the world. In the graphics and signage industries, OKI's Industrial Printers – including the ColorPainter™ line of eco-solvent wide format printers and proColor™ series of digital production printers – deliver world-class print output that is made to last. For more information, visit www.oki.com/us and follow OKI on Twitter at @OkiData.

OKI® OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

proColor™ OKI Data Americas.

ColorPainter™ is a trademark of OKI Data Infotech Corporation.

