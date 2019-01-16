OKI Data Americas Improves Digital Transfer Printing Technology

IRVING, Texas, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKI Data Americas – a world-class printing technology leader – today announced they have modified the toner technology and print drivers of their industry leading ProColor™ 8432WT Digital Transfer Printer to deliver a white or "true" black printing solution. Recognized for its advanced, best-in-class white toner technology, the 8432WT printer has been reconfigured with the unique capability to accommodate both features in a single printer.

"OKI is always looking for opportunities to grow and evolve our digital transfer printing solutions to deliver increased productivity and efficiency," said Arthur Verwey, Senior Marketing Manager, Specialty Printer Division at OKI Data Americas. "Providing increased value and enhancing the customer experience is vital to OKI's continued growth and success."

Versatile and cost-effective, the Pro8432WT supports interchangeable black and white toner without incurring additional equipment cost. This SWAP Toner Technology offers the ability for users to accommodate both CMY + White or CMY + Black printing. This enabled "toggle" functionality allows users to produce graphics and text on light and dark-colored garments and hard goods.

For more information contact procolor@okidata.com or call (972) 891.3304.

About OKI Data Americas

OKI Data Americas, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a subsidiary of OKI Data Corporation and is backed by Tokyo-based parent company OKI Electric Industry, a $4.0 billion multinational public corporation which has been a leader in telecom, infrastructure, and mechatronics systems since 1881. OKI began its innovation in the printing industry more than four decades ago, first marketing some of the earliest dot matrix printers before pioneering the LED print technology that continues to drive OKI's product portfolio today.

With its catalog of Office Products, including single and multifunction digital color and monochrome LED printers, and serial impact dot matrix printers, OKI is a reliable presence in printing-intensive environments around the world. In the graphics and signage industries, OKI's Industrial Printers – including the ColorPainter™ line of eco-solvent wide format printers and proColor™ series of digital production printers – deliver world-class print output that is made to last. For more information, visit www.oki.com/us and follow OKI on all social media platforms.

SOURCE OKI Data Americas

