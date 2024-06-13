O.K.I. Spirits Launches Athlete's Cut Bourbon with 502Circle

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two tri-state entrepreneurs and owners of O.K.I. Spirits, Chad Brizendine and Jake Warm, have launched a new bourbon label in partnership with 502Circle to support student athletes via the official NIL collective of Louisville athletics.

Athlete's Cut Bourbon Whiskey by O.K.I. Spirits is the Official Whiskey Sponsor of 502Circle - the Official NIL Collective of University of Louisville Athletics.

"I was born & raised in Louisville, KY and I'm a proud graduate of the University of Louisville" said Mr. Brizendine. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Dan and the 502Circle to raise funds to support student athletes. Buying a fantastic bottle of bourbon for your home bar or tailgate to share with friends, family, and other fans is a great way to support 502Circle."

Athlete's Cut blended bourbon whiskey is a double barreled bourbon blend that spent more than 8 years in barrels. The blend is comprised of 4 different mashbills from MGP's distillery in Lawrenceburg and is bottled at 90 proof in Bardstown, KY. MSRP will be $49.99 and available throughout the state in early Fall 2024 for the start of football season.

"We're really proud of this blend which we believe is the perfect balance of corn & rye with a hint of malted barley" said Mr. Warm. "We too are thrilled to be giving 15% of all sales to 502Circle and give Louisville fans a really delicious way to support their local collective."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have O.K.I. as our Official Whiskey Partner of 502Circle" said Dan Furman, President of 502Circle. "We're in the heart of bourbon country and the launch of Athlete's Cut by O.K.I. gives our fans a fun way to support us by combining several passions."

Stay up to date on all things O.K.I. bourbon, including the launch of Athlete's Cut this Fall, on our Instagram or Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/okibourbon

About O.K.I. Spirits LLC

Whiskey entrepreneurs Chad Brizendine and Jake Warm are co-owners of O.K.I. Spirits LLC. Brizendine was co-founder and Warm an early investor in George Remus Bourbon, acquired in 2016 by MGPI. O.K.I. Spirits are now available in 7 states and include Bourbon whiskey, Rye whiskey, and most recently O.K.I. Bourbon Barrel Ale.

Chad Brizendine, [email protected]

Dan Furman, [email protected]

SOURCE O.K.I. Spirits