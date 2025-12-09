Okibo Announces National Launch of EG7+ Robot Following Successful Premiere at Hensel Phelps Innovation Day

Enhanced Sanding, Painting, Level 4 Finish Robot Reaches 24 Feet

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okibo, the leader in construction robotics innovation bringing value-add safety and efficiency to skilled teams, announces today the national launch of the EG7+ robot. The company's fully autonomous, AI-guided painting and drywall finishing robot debuted last month at Federal and AEC Innovation Day in Phoenix, AZ hosted by Hensel Phelps, receiving enthusiastic feedback from AEC industry attendees.

The EG7+ can be used for high wall projects, reaching 24 feet for sanding, painting and level 4 finishing.

"We were thrilled to invite Okibo to participate in our event last month, focused on creative innovations addressing the industry's need for safer and more efficient building practices. The EG7+ demonstrated a remarkable level of autonomy and precision for high walls that caught the attention of everyone present. This robot isn't just a tool; it's a major step forward in protecting our skilled workforce while achieving exceptional quality. We are excited about the potential of the EG7+," says Thai Nguyen, Hensel Phelps.

The EG7+ is battery-powered and requires zero site preparation, external references, or technical expertise to operate. Unlike systems that depend on external markers or BIM tools, the EG7+ uses a patented AI-driven 3D scanning and real-time modeling algorithm for navigation and execution. It can finish an average of 1,000 square feet per hour, operating completely independently—no cords, pumps, or Wi-Fi required. Weighing just 800 pounds and at only 27 inches wide with omnidirectional serve drive, the robot has high maneuverability in confined spaces.

"With the EG7+ workers are experiencing a significant reduction in physical burnout and fatigue among finish crews by eliminating the need for repetitive overhead work. Additionally, customers have noted up to a 5x increase in productivity for Level 4 and Level 5 sanding jobs, while consistently meeting quality standards," says Nadav Shuruk, COO and co-founder of Okibo.

About Okibo

Headquartered in Englewood, NJ and Tel Aviv, Israel, Okibo is the world's leading innovator of robotic tools that bring value-add safety and efficiency to skilled teams. Founded in 2018, Okibo's robots are designed to enhance a skilled construction team's efficiency, increase safety, and help address the labor shortage problem in construction. Backed by industry leaders with vast experience in Robotics, Computer Vision, 3D Modeling, Motion Control, AI, and Construction, Okibo is revolutionizing the largest labor-intensive market in the world.

