Oklahoma Cannabis Cultivator Stability Cannabis Takes Second at Cowboy Cup for Best Flower

"Winning an award as competitive as the Cowboy Cup confirms that our innovative approach to cannabis cultivation is working," said Austin Clay, chief cultivating officer of Stability Cannabis.

Stability Cannabis operates an 85,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in central Oklahoma City, and is one of the largest cannabis producers in Oklahoma. Stability has previously placed 3rd for "Best Indica Flower" at the High Times Cannabis Cup, has been awarded "Innovator of the Year" by the Journal Record, and named the number one "Top Workplace in Oklahoma" by the Oklahoman.

"Central to our goal of patient-focused cultivation is our pesticide-free facility and food grade packaging protocols. Our approach is unique, and we believe should be the standard nationwide," added Clay.

"Austin Clay is proving himself not only to be the leading cultivator in Oklahoma, but also establishing Stability as a rising cannabis brand to watch nationwide. As our team of nearly 50 growers under Austin's leadership continues to expand, Stability's impact on Oklahoma cannabis will only continue to grow," said Stability Cannabis chief executive officer Denver Kitch.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in America with more than 85,000 square feet of high-tech cultivation. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors.



