Oklahoma City Bomber's Handwritten Manifesto to be Sold at Auction April 17-18

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The shocking and very revealing handwritten manuscript written by domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh and rationalizing his bombing of the Murrah Federal Building will be one of the highlights of the April 17-18 auction of historic autographs and militaria by Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions. On April 19, 1995, McVeigh's truck bomb blew-up outside the building, killing and wounding over 760, many of them children. In this widely-published treatise, McVeigh compared his terrorist act to American bombings and civilian deaths in Hiroshima, Vietnam and Iraq, and labels those actions a "blatant hypocrisy". He writes: "…The truth is, the U.S. has set the standard when it comes to the stockpiling and use of weapons of mass destruction. Hypocrisy when it comes to the death of children? In Oklahoma City, it was family convenience that explained the presence of a daycare center placed between street level and the law enforcement agencies…when you approve, morally, of the bombing of foreign targets, by the U.S. military, you are approving of acts morally equivalent to the bombing in Oklahoma City. The only difference is that this nation is not going to see any foreign casualties appear on the cover of Newsweek magazine…"

Signature of American terrorist Timothy McVeigh, taken from his manuscript describing the U.S. Government as being "hypocritical" and comparing his bombing of the Murrah Building in Oklahoma City with American bombing of Hanoi, Baghdad, and Hiroshima. To be sold at auction by Alexander Historical Auctions, Chesapeake City, MD April 17-18, 2018 Abraham Lincoln's signature on the military appointment of Captain William C. Church, 1862. A few years later, dismayed by the poor training of Army recruits, Church wound organize the National Rifle Association (NRA): "...to promote and encourage rifle-shooting on a scientific basis..." To be sold at auction by Alexander Historical Auctions, Chesapeake City, MD April 17-18, 2018

Auctioneer Bill Panagopulos commented: "As American politicians increasingly point to a terrorist threat from abroad, we would do well to remember that 'home-grown' terrorists are capable of equally evil deeds. Let this historic document serve as evidence."

Another newsworthy item to be offered is the 1862 military promotion to captain of the founder of the NRA, William C. Church, signed by the sitting president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. In 1871, dismayed by what he felt was the lack of training and preparedness on the part of army recruits, Church founded the National Rifle Association, recognizing the need to: "…promote and encourage rifle-shooting on a scientific basis." Today, the NRA is of course perceived as being far more involved in promoting gun purchase and ownership rights.

The auction is also offering an American flag of historic importance. The relic, tattered and soot-smudged, was flown by a landing ship which made 26 trips to the infamous "Omaha" landing beach in Normandy. The vessel's first trip, in the second attack wave on D-Day morning, brought ashore members of the 115th Infantry who proved crucial in the break-out from the hard-fought beachhead.

Other notable items in the sale include several pieces associated with iconic Gen. George S. Patton, including his personal annotated copy of a book on the Russian military in which he belittles the Red Army's officers, and a letter from the soldier Patton infamously slapped describing the event and his opinion of Patton. Also included: the German Luftwaffe surrender document, the helmet of the general who liberated Dachau, a Churchill signed book describing Hitler, and many hundreds of other relics, documents, uniforms, helmets, insignia, etc.

Bidding will be available live, by telephone, and at the bidding websites invaluable.com and liveauctioneers.com. The entire sale may be viewed online at the auctioneer's catalog link. Alexander Historical Auctions may be reached at 203-276-1570, email: sales@alexautographs.com.

Media Contact:

Bill Panagopulos

203-276-1570

193093@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oklahoma-city-bombers-handwritten-manifesto-to-be-sold-at-auction-april-17-18-300627072.html

SOURCE Alexander Historical Auctions LLC

Related Links

http://www.alexautographs.com

