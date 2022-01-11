Oklahoma City Selects Aurigo Masterworks Cloud to Deliver Quality Water to 1.4 Million Residents

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , North America's leading capital planning and construction management software company, announced it has entered into a multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract to deliver quality water to 1.4 million Oklahoma City residents by modernizing the City's capital program lifecycle. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust (OCWUT) maintains more than 7,000 miles of water and wastewater pipelines, including the 100-mile Atoka pipeline, and treats and delivers an average of 100 million gallons of water per day at two major water treatment plants.

"We are excited to partner with Oklahoma City to digitally transform its water infrastructure growth and ensure safe, high quality, and reliable water distribution for generations to come," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Aurigo looks forward to helping water and wastewater agencies across America build a better tomorrow by optimizing the $55 billion in funding set aside by the recently-passed Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act."

For many years, City leaders have worked diligently to establish a robust and sustainable water supply that spans more than 250 miles across Oklahoma. The system comprises seven reservoirs, including Lake Hefner, Lake Stanley Draper, and Lake Overholser, which was the City's first water reservoir, completed in 1918. OCWUT undertakes a variety of capital improvements, including new construction, pipeline maintenance, and treatment plant upgrades.

The City began a formal Request for Proposal process in February 2020 to identify a Program Management Information System that would support their capital planning and construction management activities. The solution would also integrate with other enterprise systems to streamline the ongoing operations and maintenance of the City's water infrastructure.

Aurigo Software was selected as the most qualified partner to support the City's goals and priorities. Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, will provide a single source of truth for OCWUT's capital program data, improving their decision-making capabilities and the ability to track the true value of their investments. The system will also speed up program approval and delivery by automating key business processes relating to the planning, construction, and operations of the City's capital assets. Additionally, Masterworks will facilitate data sharing across OCWUT's range of stakeholders, from internal staff to external consultants and contractors.

Aurigo has implemented capital program solutions for agencies such as Tampa Bay Water District, Portland Water Bureau, and Coachella Valley Water District. The firm is the only construction technology company listed on the StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List and has been available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace since 2020.

About Aurigo Software

