Oklahoma City University Repeats Playbill Big 10 Ranking

Oklahoma City University is the only university in the middle of America included on the list and one of only two schools west of the Mississippi. With an enrollment of 3,400, OCU is the smallest four-year, liberal arts university of the Big 10, outnumbering only the conservatories in size.

Oklahoma City University's Wanda L. Bass School of Music, School of Theatre, and the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment are consistently ranked as three of the nation's top performing arts programs.

"The university specializes in training 'triple threats' who graduate ready for employment as singers, dancers, and actors," said Dance and Entertainment Dean John Bedford. "Additionally, we prepare students interested in the management side of entertainment for careers as stage managers, company managers, tour managers and talent agents."

OCU pioneered American dance in higher education as the first university to offer degrees in tap, jazz, and music theatre dance. OCU alumni have been recognized with Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards. Alumni include Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara.

Music and Theatre Dean Mark Parker said the university supports the growth of some of the best talent in the world.

"For decades, our mission has been to seek out talent and to support its growth in an environment of professional training," he said. "Our faculty knows first-hand what is required to succeed in a career in the arts and puts their focus on students. The performing arts at OCU has made a significant impact on the world. Being among the Top 10 schools represented on Broadway for the second year in a row demonstrates our success in preparing students to reach the dreams they bring to us. That we also have composers, teachers, designers, conductors, producers, agents and accomplished instrumentalists across the globe demonstrates our even broader commitment to excellence."

