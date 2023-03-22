Oklahoma City Zoo Partners with Safari Professionals to Enhance Their Conservation Wildlife Travel Program

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Safari Professionals have partnered together to enhance the Conservation Wildlife Travel Program for the OKC Zoo and its supporters.

"Partnering with Safari Professionals on a conservation travel program is a fantastic way for the Oklahoma City Zoo to deliver on our mission of connecting people with the world's vanishing wildlife to inspire conservation action," says Dr. Dwight Lawson, Executive Director/CEO of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Fun loving sea lions on the shore of one of the Galapagos Islands greet visitors on a recent yacht based safaris. An evening bush dinner in the Serengeti, Tanzania.

Safari Professionals offers its zoo and aquarium partners many unique benefits as part of these conservation partnerships. Zoos and aquariums simply need to point interested supporters and guests to a custom web portal which allows Safari Professionals to field inquiries, register guests for safaris, receive payments and handle all logistics and follow ups needed to ensure a successful conservation-based safari. "With their customized website, in-person travel events and constant communications, Safari Professionals has made the process of promoting our travel program easy and a big reason why the safaris have sold out quickly," says Dr. Rebecca Snyder, Senior Director of Conservation, Education and Science, Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Safari Professionals' leadership team regularly travels to the wildlife destinations where they lead safaris. These "on the ground" experiences allow Safari Professionals to tailor each safari to the conservation goals of each institution. James Ward, Chief Adventure Officer at Safari Professionals, says, "With a renewed interest in conservation around the world, we are committed to opening the world to the interests of our partners' donors and patrons. To explore, you must be willing to give back to the lands you've touched and protect the wildlife that needs you there."

The 2023 travel program includes Tanzania, Rwanda and the Galapagos Islands. Safari Professionals and the Oklahoma City Zoo are already in discussions for continuing this partnership into 2024 and 2025, including potential destinations such as Alaska, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and Costa Rica.

About the Oklahoma City Zoo:

Established in 1902, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is Oklahoma's most visited cultural institution with over 1 million visitors annually. Located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, the OKC Zoo is a proud member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City's Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.

About Safari Professionals:

Safari Professionals specializes in designing wildlife conservation travel throughout the world for zoos, aquariums, conservation groups, and educational organizations, as well as for couples, families and friends. Guided by the principles of responsible travel, current destinations include Alaska, the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Patagonia, Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and 10 African countries. A portion of all safaris operated by Safari Professionals goes back to the countries in which we safari. For more information, please visit www.safariprofessionals.com.

