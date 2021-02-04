Oklahoma Complete Health Appoints Clay Franklin as Chief Executive Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, today announced the appointment of Clay Franklin as Plan President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Franklin will lead the plan, which was recently selected to provide managed care for the SoonerSelect and SoonerSelect Specialty Children's Plan programs that will commence in mid-to-late fall.

"As a lifelong Oklahoman and committed member of our local medical community, I am thrilled to lead Oklahoma Complete Health as we partner with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to improve health outcomes for Oklahomans," said Mr. Franklin. "We believe that healthcare is best delivered locally, and in the coming months we plan to hire over 500 local staff in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to help us deliver focused, compassionate, and coordinated care."

Prior to this role, Mr. Franklin served as the Market CEO of AllianceHealth of Oklahoma, and CEO of AllianceHealth Midwest from 2017 to 2020, where he managed multiple independent hospitals to achieve clinical excellence and instill a culture of service. Mr. Franklin is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where he earned his B.A. He earned his M.A. in healthcare administration from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center before beginning his healthcare career as an administrative resident at OU Medical Center.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Franklin join our team and to lead Oklahoma Complete Health," said Brent Layton, Executive Vice President of Markets, Products, International and Chief Business Development Officer for Centene, Oklahoma Complete Health's parent company. "The decades of experience and dedication to Oklahomans' health that Mr. Franklin brings to our team will be crucial as we work locally to expand access to high-quality healthcare for SoonerSelect enrollees."

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a managed care organization that offers healthcare services through SoonerSelect and the SoonerSelect Specialty Children's Plan. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, Oklahoma Complete Health exists to improve the health of our members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care delivered locally. For more information on Oklahoma Complete Health, please visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com/

SOURCE Oklahoma Complete Health

Related Links

http://www.oklahomacompletehealth.com

