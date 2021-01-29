Oklahoma Complete Health Selected For Statewide SoonerSelect and SoonerSelect Specialty Care Plan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health today announced that it has been selected for a statewide contract by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to provide managed care for the SoonerSelect and SoonerSelect Specialty Children's Plan (SCP) programs.

The SoonerSelect program provides physical and behavioral healthcare as well as pharmacy benefits to over 550,000 Oklahoma Medicaid recipients, with an estimated 200,000 additional Oklahomans gaining coverage through Medicaid expansion in July 2021.

"We are thrilled to be working with the state of Oklahoma, and our Oklahoma providers and partners, on the state's transition to value-based care, and to help provide quality health care through Oklahoma's new SoonerSelect program for Medicaid beneficiaries," said Brent Layton, Executive Vice President, Markets, Products, International, and Chief Business Development Officer of Centene. "We believe that healthcare is best delivered locally and in the coming months we expect to hire over 500 local Oklahoma staff, continue to build community partnerships, and localize national best practices for Oklahoma."

Oklahoma Complete Health will leverage the trusted experience of the nation's leader in Medicaid managed care, Centene, which currently serves 13 million Medicaid Enrollees in 30 states.

The SoonerSelect Specialty Children's plan provides behavioral health, physical health, and pharmacy benefits to Oklahoma's children involved in the juvenile justice system and those served by the Department of Human services, including children in foster care and receiving adoption assistance.

"Oklahoma Complete Health is backed by the nation's leading managed care provider of foster care services, with experience in serving nearly 230,000 children and youth, and bringing unparalleled experience in improving the health outcomes of programs serving child welfare and foster care populations," said Mr. Layton. "We are pleased to be able to expand our programs and services here in Oklahoma including through the SoonerSelect Specialty Children's Plan, and look forward to partnering with the OHCA and other state agencies to improve health outcomes and strengthen support to the children and families in the program."

The SoonerSelect and SoonerSelect Specialty Children's Plan Program will commence in mid-to-late fall.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a managed care organization that offers healthcare services through SoonerSelect and the SoonerSelect Specialty Children's Plan. Oklahoma Complete Health exists to improve the health of our members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care delivered locally. For more information on Oklahoma Complete Health, please visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com/.

