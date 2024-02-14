OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE UNVEILS BOLD CAMPAIGN TO ATTRACT RESIDENTS

State calls on Dallas residents to "swipe right" on settling down in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a daring move that challenges traditional marketing, Oklahoma is infiltrating the digital dating scene with an innovative campaign concept to entice Dallas residents to "swipe right" on settling down in Oklahoma. That's right – Oklahoma is popping up where you least expect it on Hinge and Bumble, ready to steal your heart and your zip code.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce launched unique but real dating profiles on Hinge and Bumble on Valentine's Day.

The campaign, developed by The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce), boasts an audacious strategy to leverage popular dating apps and showcase the unique charms of Oklahoma. The initiative, known as "Date Oklahoma," sets out to persuade Dallas residents to consider Oklahoma as their new home.

And here's the kicker – these aren't your typical paid ads. These dating cards are legit. Imagine swiping right on your favorite dating app, and instead of another dinner date, you find a whole new future.

"We're not just crashing the dating scene with this campaign, we're also addressing a critical need in our economy," Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications Becky Samples said. "While Oklahoma has a historical track record of low unemployment rates, our workforce still has more than 29,000 open roles across various industries to sustain and enhance the state's robust economic growth. This initiative is about supporting Oklahoma businesses by inviting those who can make a significant impact on our workforce to settle down in our extraordinary and vibrant state."

The campaign is designed to resonate with young adults on the cusp of significant life decisions — those eager for a mix of opportunity, affordability and vibrant living. Targeting young professionals and former Oklahomans considering a return home, the initiative finds its audience on popular dating apps like Bumble and Hinge, where settling down is a shared aspiration.

Through male and female profiles resembling typical dating cards, the initiative showcases the state's impressive low cost of living, scenic views and more that contribute to increased quality of life. And rest assured, these profiles aren't a catfishing attempt, but rather a transparent invitation to explore the possibility of starting the next chapter in Oklahoma.

Offering the nation's ninth-shortest average commute to work, the state is leading in sectors like aerospace, film, energy and biotech, providing a wide array of career opportunities. In 2021 and 2022, interstate migration reached a decade-high, with nearly eight million people relocating. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the nation for net migration, indicating increased popularity in the ongoing urban sprawl. The "Date Oklahoma" initiative goes on to showcase the abundance of opportunities associated with "swiping right" and deciding to settle down in the Sooner State.

"Oklahoma is a place of growth and opportunity where innovation means tradition, where progress thrives alongside heritage and where everyone is welcome," Samples continued. "There are so many reasons why Oklahoma is a great place to live. Not only do we have more affordable rent and housing prices than most of the country, but we also offer entertainment, career opportunities and so much more. With this out-of-the-box campaign, we will reach young Dallas individuals ready to settle down in our wonderful state."

The campaign invites people to "Live the Flyover Life" and embrace the endless opportunities waiting for them in Oklahoma. The state is home to more than 500 museums, including the First Americans Museum, the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center and the Philbrook Museum of Art. For outdoor lovers, there are adventures in every corner, from Turner Falls to Robbers Cave State Park and more.

"Oklahoma is ready to welcome new residents with open arms," Samples added. "We're excited for Dallas residents to swipe right on Oklahoma and discover the rich fulfilling life that awaits them here. We encourage anyone that sees us on their dating app to take a screenshot and let us know on social media."

For more information, visit LiveInOkla.com or follow the campaign on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and TikTok .

Oklahoma Department of Commerce

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is the primary economic development entity in the state. The organization is responsible for supporting local communities, stimulating growth of the existing businesses, attracting new business, and promoting the development and availability of a skilled workforce. Commerce also works to foster an entrepreneurial culture and infrastructure in Oklahoma to encourage the start-up of new businesses and partner with communities to ensure existing businesses grow and prosper.

SOURCE Oklahoma Department of Commerce