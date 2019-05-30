Oklahoma Dispensary to Go Cashless With Hypur

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HypurInc. (Hypur) announced today that it has partnered with Vertica Organics (Vertica) to offer Hypur at their medical marijuana dispensaries in Oklahoma. Vertica hopes to become the first dispensary in Oklahoma to go cashless and Hypur's mobile electronic payment app is a critical part of this goal. Hypur improves customers' shopping experience and creates safer stores and communities by reducing dispensaries' reliance on cash.

Vertica, which opened its first location in Norman, Oklahoma, expects to open a total of four medical marijuana dispensaries in Oklahoma before the end of the year and will offer Hypur at all locations. "We're super excited about our partnership with Hypur! At Vertica, we strive to give our patients a first-class experience, and adding Hypur to the equation offers them a convenient and safe way to purchase cannabis," said Craig Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertica. "We pride ourselves on being trailblazers in the cannabis industry, and we're very proud to offer our patients this game-changing way to purchase cannabis."

Hypur enables consumers to purchase cannabis electronically through a secure, easy-to-use mobile application. Signing up for Hypur takes just a few minutes, and there are no fees to pay with Hypur. Hypur's mobile app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

With features such as Face ID, Touch ID, and auto check-in, Hypur dramatically improves the in-store payment process for both patients and merchants. Hypur can also be used for order-ahead, delivery, online, and business-to-business transactions.

Without access to legitimate credit and debit card processing, cannabis businesses are forced to rely on cash or unreliable work-around payment products that put customer information at risk. "We're excited to bring secure, reliable electronic payments to Vertica in their quest to go cashless. We love working with progressive dispensaries like Vertica that want to provide the best customer experience possible and do everything they can to ensure the safety of their stores and communities," said Michael Sinnwell Jr., Hypur's COO.

Hypur is a leading provider of electronic payment technology for businesses without access to traditional card-based payments and businesses that desire a more efficient payment solution. Hypur has provided secure, electronic payments for cannabis businesses since 2016 and recently started serving CBD and hemp businesses. Hypur can be used for order-ahead, delivery, online, in-store, and business-to-business transactions. For more information, please visit hypur.com.

Discover the difference at Vertica Dispensary. Vertica strives to give Oklahomans an organic, earth-friendly way to buy cannabis from the farm to your local retail dispensary. Vertica works to create the best stores, best products and offer the best, most knowledgeable service to our customers. Open now in Norman, and coming soon to OKC, Stillwater and Edmond. Get to know Vertica on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

