Oklahoma Exploration Company Has Track Record of Rock Solid Results

Ranken Energy Corporation was formed, in June 1986, by Randolph L. Coy as a conservative oil and gas exploration and production company. The primary focus of the company is to develop and drill high-quality, proprietary 3D-supported, technically sound prospects.

Focusing operations in the south-central area of Oklahoma, Ranken Energy has several drilling programs available to their investors with combined estimated reserves of over 600,000 barrels of oil. Ranken has drilled over 350 wells and has distributed over $274 million USD net of severance taxes to their owners since 2001.

Through a relationship with drilling contractor Dan D Drilling, Ranken has successfully cut expenditure costs, primarily via minimizing days on the well and reducing the well site footprint afforded by the design of the Dan D Drilling rigs. Additionally, there has been a decrease in the costs of trucking the drilling equipment to the well sites, thanks in part to the mobile type design of the rigs and also due to the strong business-to-business communication they've shared via their partnership.

In 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration listed the state of Oklahoma as the fourth-largest producer of crude oil in the United States. The enormous reserves uncovered within the last 6 years have focused national attention on the South-Central Oklahoma Province, also known as the SCOOP or the Golden Trend.

