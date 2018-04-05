Oklahoma Fans Have a New Way to Mow With Sooners Pride

"As college sports fans ourselves, we know all too well the challenges of getting yard work done in time for the game," said Cloutier. "Now, Sooners fans can spend less time mowing and more time doing the things they truly love."

When Oklahoma fans purchase select Radius or Lazer Z zero-turn mowers, they can purchase an upgrade to a limited edition, Oklahoma Sooners comfort seat. Not only does the seat show their fandom, but the full suspension system is also a dramatic improvement in comfort versus non-suspension designs.

"For more than 35 years, Exmark has been synonymous with the world's most innovative, durable, comfortable and low-maintenance mowers and lawn care equipment," Cloutier said. "These are just a few of the reasons why top landscape professionals choose Exmark 2-to-1 over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers."

Visit Exmark.com/college for complete Game Changer Sales Event, including a list of participating dealers, a full list of the 30+ available schools and complete offer details.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. Exmark mowers are purchased 2-to-1 over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers by landscape maintenance professionals. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark's goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company's commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

