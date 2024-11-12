Oklahoma Health Care Authority Partners with Gray Matter Analytics to Provide Innovative Analytics Solution to Medicaid and Managed Care Plans

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Matter Analytics, the leader in value-based care Analytics as a Service (AaaS), will implement its full analytics solution at Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA), Oklahoma's Medicaid agency, following a successful pilot. Gray Matter's tools for contract management, population insights and quality performance measurement will support OHCA's care for high-needs Oklahomans through managed care and traditional Medicaid programs.

In the pilot phase, Gray Matter's CoreTechs® Analytics solution identified opportunities for improvement and demonstrated the ability to target members for care management interventions. Through the AaaS subscription, multiple OHCA departments will use CoreTechs® to monitor clinical quality toward optimal care delivery and better health outcomes — goals made easier through holistic data available in near-real time, rapid analysis and transparency for payors and providers.

In leveraging advanced analytic insights from CoreTechs®, OHCA will elevate the operational and financial performance of SoonerCare and SoonerSelect. Scorecards that detail provider and health system performance enable effective interventions that drive adherence to value-based care and attention to patients with gaps in care that may hasten development of preventable disease or worsen chronic conditions.

Gray Matter's advanced analytics capabilities help state Medicaid agencies like OHCA achieve operational and financial excellence through real-time monitoring of performance against HEDIS, AHRQ and other evidence-backed measures that affirm quality healthcare.

"OHCA is maximizing its impact on patient-centered care by engaging with disparate data in one place and leveraging insights in communications with payors and providers, so the most vulnerable Oklahomans receive the right care at the right time for the better health of all," says Gray Matter CEO Sheila Talton. "We are excited to deliver actionable insights, visualizations and advanced analytics that OHCA can share with its healthcare partners to empower health equity and measurable improvement in cost and quality of care."

About Gray Matter Analytics

Gray Matter Analytics leverages industry-leading advanced analytics to help healthcare organizations accelerate their path to value in today's outcomes-based environment. Gray Matter's cloud-native Analytics as a Service (AaaS) suite of solutions focuses on managing the measures and metrics that are contained in risk-based contracts, including for government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. The solutions aggregate data to generate machine learning-based analytics, enabling proactive management of value-based contracts to avoid penalties or address missed opportunities for increasing revenues from shared savings programs. Advisory services complement solutions by furthering customers' understanding of what the data is telling them and optimizing data-driven insights to capture missed revenues and address quality improvements. For more information, visit graymatteranalytics.com.

About Oklahoma Health Care Authority

For more information visit https://oklahoma.gov/ohca.html

Media Contact:

Tanya Travers

707.653.6716

[email protected]

SOURCE Gray Matter Analytics