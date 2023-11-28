Oklahoma Home Service experts offer tips to get homes' comfort systems ready for the holidays

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing reminds homeowners that additional guests and use may take a toll on unprepared HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home service professionals at Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a leading HVAC and plumbing service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, say that homeowners shouldn't neglect their home's heating, plumbing and electrical systems when readying the house for guests during the holiday season.

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing co-owners Oscar and Cassie Pound remind homeowners that additional guests and use may take a toll on unprepared home comfort systems.

"When we consider getting ready for holiday guests, we often remember to put out extra linens, stock our pantries with their favorite foods and create additional sleeping space, but we overlook our home's comfort systems," said Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "These are the very things that should take priority if you want to have a pleasant time with friends and family this holiday season."

Pound, along with Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing president and co-owner Oscar Pound, said that additional people in a house can cause excess strain on the plumbing and climate systems and the use of lights and decorations can tax a home's electrical system. They offered these suggestions to prepare your home for the additional use:

Schedule a heating system checkup. While the best time to have heating system maintenance is in the fall, homeowners who have not already had their annual tune-up should schedule a visit from their HVAC company. A thorough check will uncover potential problems that can be corrected before a breakdown happens. Clear slow drains and troublesome toilets. If any of a home's sinks, tubs or showers are draining slowly, additional washings and showers will only turn small clogs into larger ones. Homeowners should either snake their drains or call in a professional plumber who has the tools to quickly locate and clean drains. The Pounds warn that residents should not use chemical agents to remove stubborn clogs because these cleaners can harm the pipes. Take precautions when decorating. A home's electrical system also gets more use during the holiday season because of the additional lights and animated decorations homeowners plug in to make their homes festive. Make sure all decorations are securely grounded and exercise caution to prevent overloading outlets. Homeowners who use live trees should also make sure to keep the tree watered. Dry trees are more prone to catch fire. Check the home's water heater. Winter holidays are a bad time for the water heater to stop working. Consider having a water heater tune-up performed before holiday guests arrive to keep the hot water running. Perform garbage disposal maintenance. This useful item is often overlooked until it won't work. Additional food preparation is common during the holiday season even if guests aren't arriving. Homeowners should clean their garbage disposals and stay mindful of what they put into it. Avoid rice, coffee grounds, grease and large chunks of food to maintain a healthy disposal.

"Nothing spoils a celebration quicker than a clogged toilet or a home without heat or hot water," Oscar Pound said. "So, when you're making sure your guests will have all the amenities they need, you should also prepare your home itself for the additional people. With a little preparation, you can make sure you and your guests only have happy memories of your time together."

About Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling and plumbing services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 398-4577.

