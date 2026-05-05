Oklahoma Joe's Builds Momentum with PBR Unleash The Beast Tour, Expands Presence Across 2026 Season

Activates Across National Tour and Extends Partnership as Official Smoker of the Carolina Cowboys

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Joe's, a leader in high-quality smokers and grills, is continuing to build momentum with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) through its presence across the 2026 Unleash The Beast Tour, continuing their partnership as the Official Smoker of the Carolina Cowboys for the 2026 Season. The partnership is designed to bring the brand closer to fans through experiences across events, content, and retail activations.

Throughout the tour, Oklahoma Joe's has activated across 10 events, including four signature stops, spanning national broadcast, retail, digital, and in-arena experiences. From visibility across CBS Sports and Paramount+ to in-store promotions at Academy Sports + Outdoors and placements on PBR.com, Oklahoma Joe's has maintained a consistent presence across key fan touchpoints. The partnership has also included a national sweepstakes offering tickets to the PBR World Finals, VIP hospitality experiences, and original content, including the "Smokin' Hot Takes" rider preview series.

"I'm fired up to team up with Oklahoma Joe's Smokers", said Clay Guiton, PBR Rider. "There's nothing better than putting in the work all day and then kicking back with some great barbecue done right. All PBR fans need to get an Oklahoma Joe's smoker for their home."

As the Unleash The Beast Tour culminates at the PBR World Finals, anticipated to draw up to 30,000 fans across both weekends, Oklahoma Joe's is extending its involvement into PBR's team competition. The brand will serve as the Official Smoker of the Carolina Cowboys for the 2026 season, with jersey placement, in-stadium signage, video board visibility, and social content featuring riders and team talent. Additional activations will include Carolina Cowboy Days in Winston-Salem this fall, along with a fan sweepstakes offering tickets to the PBR Teams Championship and an exclusive cookout experience with the team.

"PBR reflects the same grit, authenticity, and passion that defines Oklahoma Joe's," said Tom Penner, Group President of Outdoor Brands, LLC. "We've had the opportunity to connect with fans in meaningful ways throughout the Unleash The Beast Tour, and we're excited to carry that momentum onto the team side of the sport with the Carolina Cowboys."

With more than 72 million fans worldwide, PBR offers a strong platform to engage highly passionate audiences. Oklahoma Joe's will continue to build on its presence across both the tour and team competition, bringing fans closer to the sport through experiences rooted in community and great barbecue.

About Oklahoma Joe's®

Oklahoma Joe's is a part of the W.C. Bradley Co. family of brands, a leading manufacturer of outdoor cooking solutions, crafted to bring people together every day. With over 40 years of trusted experience, Oklahoma Joe's is known for its craftsmanship and durability. Every smoker is designed thoughtfully and built ruggedly so outdoor cooks get authentic, live-fire barbecue results, with unmatched Real. Smoke. Flavor.® For more information, visit us online at OklahomaJoes.com or via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Oklahoma Joe's