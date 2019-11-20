Oklahoma Joe's Goes the Extra Mile with New Series of Pellet Grills Done Right

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Joe's® has a long history of crafting high-quality smokers and grills, and today builds upon 30-plus years of expertise to introduce an all-new lineup of pellet grills. The new Oklahoma Joe's Rider Series features three versatile pellet grills in a range of sizes, all of which incorporate the thoughtful design and rugged construction that has made Oklahoma Joe's the brand of choice for barbecue enthusiasts across the country.

Oklahoma Joe's Rider Pellet Grills are shaped by decades of smoking and grilling expertise to offer maximum versatility, serious capacity and rich wood-fired flavor.

The new lineup consists of the Oklahoma Joe's Rider DLX Pellet Grill ($599), featuring an impressive temperature range of 175 to over 650 degrees and 1,200-plus square inches of cooking space; the Oklahoma Joe's Rider 900 Pellet Grill ($499), which boasts over 900 square inches of cooking space and direct heat searing; and the compact-yet-mighty Oklahoma Joe's Rider 600 Pellet Grill ($399).

All three pellet grills come with a number of features and patent-pending innovations to help people craft that unmatched smoke flavor made possible by Oklahoma Joe's. The Oklahoma Joe's Pit Control System provides smarter cooking guidance by offering the ability to cook for a desired amount of time or temperature, and the QuickDraw Hopper is large enough to handle 20-pounds of hardwood pellets. Each of the new pellet grills is designed with a removable ash cup for easy cleanup, modular shelving to help with food prep, and durable, wagon-style wheels for easy mobility.

"Oklahoma Joe's has a proud history of creating smokers and grills with a carefully crafted design that never compromises, and our new Rider Series Pellet Grills carries on that tradition," said Brian Barnett, Director of Product Management for Oklahoma Joe's. "The Oklahoma Joe's Rider Series offers a premium pellet cooking experience and unmatched versatility, which means you can slow cook your famous brisket or serve up perfectly-seared steaks—all while enjoying Oklahoma Joe's legendary wood-fired flavor from the convenience of a pellet grill."

The Rider DLX allows users to enjoy cooking low and slow in 'Smoke' mode while also offering the ability to fire up red hot temperatures of over 650 degrees in the pellet grill's 'Sear' setting. That versatility combined with its tall-body design ensures that the Rider DLX can handle every type and size of cook. The Rider DLX is also equipped with Oklahoma Joe's innovative Flex Grate and Flex Racks Systems (additional accessories sold separately) which allow users to easily configure a wide variety of custom cooking setups.

Featuring more than 900 square inches of cooking space, intuitive digital controls and durability you can trust, the Oklahoma Joe's Rider 900 Pellet Grill is built to impress. Whether its low-temp smoking, high-temp grilling, or direct-heat searing by opening the live fire plate, the Rider 900 always delivers on versatility and wood-fired flavor.

The Oklahoma Joe's Rider 600 Pellet Grill packs versatility, ruggedness and flavor into a compact footprint, while still providing more than enough room to cook a flavorful family dinner. The Rider 600 features over 600 square inches of cooking space and can be outfitted with the Oklahoma Joe's Flex Racks System, making it easy to create a wide range of custom cooking setups.

The Oklahoma Joe's Rider DLX is available for purchase now at OklahomaJoes.com and select retailers. The entire Rider Series, including the Rider DLX, Rider 900 and Rider 600 will be available online and national retailers, including Lowe's Home Improvement in early 2020.

About Oklahoma Joe's

Since the company's humble beginnings in 1987, Oklahoma Joe's has helped those who appreciate the art of low and slow and the craft of smoking. What began with a dozen hand-built smokers at the Oklahoma State Fair over 30 years ago has since forged an Oklahoma Joe's® brand that builds the most-sought after smokers. Today, Oklahoma Joe's continues to craft high-performance smokers, charcoal grills and pellet grills that help you go the extra mile for the flavors you seek and the people who matter. Oklahoma Joe's is for those who believe that the slow way is the right way—that its always "Worth the While". For more information on Oklahoma Joe's, visit www.oklahomajoes.com , or find them on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

