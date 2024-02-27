Oklahoma Joe's Makes Everyone a Pitmaster with New Tahoma™ 900 Auto-Feed Charcoal Smoker

New smoker and connected app experience make real smoke flavor easy.

COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Joe's® has a nearly 40-year history of crafting high-quality smokers and grills. Today, they are building upon their decades of expertise by introducing the Tahoma™ 900 Auto-Feed Charcoal Smoker and Oklahoma Joe's® app, offering a connected and convenient cooking experience like no other with the unbeatable flavor of charcoal and hardwoods.

Oklahoma Joe's Tahoma takes the intimidation out of traditional smoking, with an easy-to-load hopper, quick-clean ash tray, optimized air flow that delivers even heat and smoke, and integration with the Oklahoma Joe's® app.

The Tahoma takes the intimidation out of traditional smoking, with an easy-to-load hopper, quick-clean ash tray, optimized air flow that delivers even heat and smoke, and integration with the Oklahoma Joe's® app where users can easily control settings and monitor temperatures from a distance. The app also offers recipes with guided cooks, step-by-step directions, videos, and tips everyone can use, whether a rookie or pitmaster.

"It's an exciting time in the category, as there has never been a product that makes smoking so accessible and opens the door to so many new consumers," said Ray Peppiatt, director of product at Oklahoma Joe's. "With the Tahoma, you don't have to be a pitmaster to achieve the flavor barbeque fans know and love; we're taking out the guesswork and we're making it easier than ever."

Consumers can expect an uninterrupted, all-day (up to 13 hours) cook without compromising on performance or flavor. They simply need to fill the hopper, light the fire and let the Tahoma deliver real smoke flavor. No matter the skill level, the Tahoma provides pitmaster-worthy results.

Additional features of the Tahoma™ 900 Auto-Feed Charcoal Smoker include:

Auto-feed charcoal smoker lets gravity and technology do the work, fueled by charcoal and hardwoods.

lets gravity and technology do the work, fueled by charcoal and hardwoods. Wide temperature range from 225° to 600°F to accommodate low-temp smoking, high-temp searing and everything in between.

from 225° to 600°F to accommodate low-temp smoking, high-temp searing and everything in between. Grill or smoke on 900–square inches of cooking space.

on 900–square inches of cooking space. Intuitive control panel with backlit LCD display makes it simple to set cooking temperature, monitor and maintain consistent temps.

display makes it simple to set cooking temperature, monitor and maintain consistent temps. Two stainless-steel food probes monitor internal meat temperature without opening the lid and losing heat and smoke.

The Tahoma is available for purchase at www.lowes.com and www.oklahomajoes.com.

About Oklahoma Joe's

Since the company's humble beginnings in 1987, Oklahoma Joe's has been a leader in crafting high-performance smokers and grills. Today, Oklahoma Joe's is committed to equipping every barbeque enthusiast with the confidence to excel, whether they are a rookie or a seasoned pit master, helping them savor life in its fullest flavor. With a passion to bring out the authentic smoke flavor achievable only with hardwoods and coals, Oklahoma Joe's is Real. Smoke. Flavor. For more information on Oklahoma Joe's, visit www.oklahomajoes.com .

SOURCE Oklahoma Joe's