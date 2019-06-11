Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Indiana Top the Nation in Vaping

SEATTLE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report compiled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data to see where e-cigarette usage is most prevalent.

America's youth could force the hand of insurance companies to create a clear designation on e-cigarette use. In 2018, 3.6 million middle school and high school students reported e-cigarette use. As the e-cigarette using youth come of age and join individual health insurance markets, it could certainly pressure insurers into a formal designation. A designation as tobacco use would see significant increases in insurance premiums.

Key Findings:

Top states for vaping: Oklahoma (1), Kentucky (2), Indiana (3), Tennessee (4)

Oklahoma (1), (2), (3), (4) Bottom states for vaping: California (50), Vermont (49), and Connecticut (48)

California (50), (49), and (48) Health Insurance Impact of E-Cigarettes: While the FDA does classify the e-cigarette as a tobacco product yet, it still tends to be a gray area for most insurance companies.

While the FDA does classify the e-cigarette as a tobacco product yet, it still tends to be a gray area for most insurance companies. The Tobacco Use Surcharge is a rule under the ACA that allows insurers to increase premiums up to a maximum of 50 percent for enrollees who signal they use tobacco.

States Ranked by Highest E-Cigarette Usage Ranking of 1 to 50, with 1 being highest e-cigarette usage and 50 being lowest usage Rank State Crude Prevalence (%) 1 Oklahoma 7.1 2 Kentucky 6.1 3 Indiana 6 4 Tennessee 5.9 5 Wyoming 5.8 6 Arkansas 5.7 7 West Virginia 5.7 8 Nevada 5.4 9 Arizona 5.3 10 Colorado 5.3 11 Ohio 5.3 12 Missouri 5.2 13 Utah 5.1 14 Alabama 4.9 15 Michigan 4.9 16 Mississippi 4.9 17 New Mexico 4.9 18 Rhode Island 4.9 19 Virginia 4.9 20 Delaware 4.8 21 Hawaii 4.7 22 Pennsylvania 4.7 23 Texas 4.7 24 Idaho 4.6 25 Kansas 4.6 26 New Hampshire 4.6 27 North Carolina 4.6 28 Louisiana 4.5 29 Georgia 4.4 30 Illinois 4.4 31 New Jersey 4.4 32 Oregon 4.4 33 Florida 4.3 34 North Dakota 4.3 35 Washington 4.3 36 Wisconsin 4.3 37 Maine 4.1 38 South Carolina 4.1 39 Iowa 4 40 Montana 3.9 41 South Dakota 3.9 42 Nebraska 3.8 43 New York 3.8 44 Minnesota 3.7 45 Alaska 3.5 46 Maryland 3.3 47 Massachusetts 3.3 48 Connecticut 3.2 49 Vermont 3.1 50 California 3

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System of e-cigarette users in all 50 states. We took the crude prevalence of current e-cigarette users in each state and ranked all 50 states from the highest crude prevalence to the lowest crude prevalence. States with the highest crude prevalence are considered to have the highest rate of e-cigarette users and are therefore most likely to be affected by e-cigarettes in terms of their health insurance premiums.

