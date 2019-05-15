Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers to Help a Navy Veteran in Oklahoma with Mesothelioma Obtain Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst to Map Out a Plan for Better Compensation, Especially if the Veterans Asbestos Exposure Occurred at a Shipyard

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma in every way possible including making certain they are talking directly with some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste, especially if the Navy Veteran's asbestos exposure occurred at a shipyard.

Asbestos Warning Sign US Navy Shipyard-Mesothelioma

The group is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oklahoma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain they do not unintentionally hire a local car accident attorney in Oklahoma City or Tulsa masquerading as a fulltime mesothelioma law firm. A Navy Veteran mesothelioma compensation claim could produce a financial compensation settlement of a million dollars or more for the Veteran or their family. http://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are now offering to help a US Navy Veteran in Oklahoma who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma by providing them on-the-spot access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers. We are especially encouraging a Navy Veteran whose primary exposure to asbestos occurred at a shipyard while their ship was undergoing a retrofit or overhaul to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste has been assisting Navy Veterans like this for a generation-and he has references.www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Shipyards where asbestos use was widespread in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s include:

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia : http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/Norfolk/

: http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/Norfolk/ Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

Bangor, Maine

Hunters Point, California

Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

Groton, Connecticut

Todd Shipyard Seattle

Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina : http://www.nationalregister.sc.gov/charleston/S10817710175/.

For a list of current and past US Navy Shipyards please refer to the ShipbuildingHistory.com website on this topic: http://www.shipbuildinghistory.com/shipyards/public.htm

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center's free services are available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma including communities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, or Stillwater. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Oklahoma we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital: Stephenson Cancer Center: http://stephensoncancercenter.org/

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers. http://Oklahoma.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

213348@email4pr.com

SOURCE Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center