Oklahoma Opens Doors to Funding Opportunities for Private School and Homeschool Students in 2024

Oklahoma's Parental Choice Tax Credit Act aims to make sure tuition isn't a barrier for families who believe a private school or homeschool environment best meets their child's needs

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma takes a significant step towards educational empowerment with the state's Parental Choice Tax Credit Act. This program will provide participating families with a refundable tax credit of up to $7,500 per student for eligible learning expenses, ensuring that tuition is no longer a barrier for families looking for the type of school that best suits the needs of their kids.

Under the Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, private school students and homeschool students in Oklahoma will have new funding opportunities starting in January 2024.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation — a nonprofit that helps parents navigate K-12 education options in traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education environments — has developed a comprehensive guide highlighting practical considerations for families and answering questions they might have.

Curious parents should head to https://schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma-parental-choice-tax-credit , where they will be able to access the information they need to navigate these new options. Parents can explore the following in the new guide:

What is the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act?

How can families access the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit for private school students?

In what way does the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit affect homeschoolers?

Other school choice scholarships in Oklahoma .

"We believe that this guide will serve as a critical tool in navigating the evolving landscape of school choice options in Oklahoma," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "We celebrate the steps the Sooner State is taking to make education options more accessible for families."

More information and resources for journalists can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/multimedia. More information for families can be found at https://schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma-parental-choice-tax-credit/ or schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma .

