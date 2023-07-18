Oklahoma Opens Doors to Funding Opportunities for Private School and Homeschool Students in 2024

News provided by

National School Choice Week

18 Jul, 2023, 14:46 ET

Oklahoma's Parental Choice Tax Credit Act aims to make sure tuition isn't a barrier for families who believe a private school or homeschool environment best meets their child's needs

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma takes a significant step towards educational empowerment with the state's Parental Choice Tax Credit Act. This program will provide participating families with a refundable tax credit of up to $7,500 per student for eligible learning expenses, ensuring that tuition is no longer a barrier for families looking for the type of school that best suits the needs of their kids.

Under the Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, private school students and homeschool students in Oklahoma will have new funding opportunities starting in January 2024.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation — a nonprofit that helps parents navigate K-12 education options in traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education environments — has developed a comprehensive guide highlighting practical considerations for families and answering questions they might have.

Curious parents should head to https://schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma-parental-choice-tax-credit, where they will be able to access the information they need to navigate these new options. Parents can explore the following in the new guide:

  • What is the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act?
  • How can families access the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit for private school students?
  • In what way does the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit affect homeschoolers?
  • Other school choice scholarships in Oklahoma.

"We believe that this guide will serve as a critical tool in navigating the evolving landscape of school choice options in Oklahoma," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "We celebrate the steps the Sooner State is taking to make education options more accessible for families."

More information and resources for journalists can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/multimedia. More information for families can be found at https://schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma-parental-choice-tax-credit/ or schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

New Guide: South Carolina's Education Landscape Transformed with New K-12 Education Savings Account Program

School Choice Grows in Montana, No Matter What Type of School Parents Choose: What Parents Need to Know

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.