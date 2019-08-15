Oklahoma Proton Center Offering Short Course Partial Breast Irradiation Treatment

APBI with proton therapy uses precise proton beams to kill cancerous cells in a smaller area of the breast (partial breast) versus the whole breast or chest area while avoiding healthy tissue and critical organs such as the heart and lungs.

To be eligible, the patient must be female and 50 years of age or older with either invasive ductal carcinoma or ductal carcinoma in Situ with node negative disease and a primary tumor <= 3.0cm. Additional enrollment criteria may apply.

As part of its mission to advance the body of clinical research for proton therapy, The Oklahoma Proton Center has committed to capping out of pocket costs for patients enrolling on the trial to their cost for a standard course of traditional radiation treatment.

Because protons can be stopped inside the tumor, the doctors at Oklahoma Proton Center are often able to deliver significantly less radiation to the heart, lungs, and other healthy tissue than with treatments done with X-Ray based therapies such as IMRT. In the images, the various colors represent amounts of radiation which can be equivalent to 100,000s of dental X-Rays.

Dr. Mark Storey is the Medical Director at Oklahoma Proton Center. "The simple fact that protons stop make it the best treatment to spare the heart while treating the cancer," said Dr. Storey. "We run comparative treatment plans and are able to show women the radiation dose difference to critical structures with protons and traditional radiation."

In addition, the Oklahoma Proton Center utilizes multi-field skin sparing optimized treatment plans to mitigate the risks of skin burning and irritation during treatment.

The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 250,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year. Early breast cancer (stage I or II) is the most common invasive breast cancer in the U.S. With treatment, these patients generally have a good prognosis.

The use of APBI as a treatment protocol in early breast cancer has been growing in acceptance around the nation as clinical outcomes have shown it to be as effective in treating the cancer as standard courses of whole breast irradiation while reducing costs and side effects for patients as a result of the minimally invasive techniques utilized.

For more information about the clinical trial or to speak with a physician about eligibility please contact the Oklahoma Proton Center at (405) 773-6700 or visit their website at www.okcproton.com.

David Raubach

Chief Development Officer

(918) 798-9160

David.Raubach@okcproton.com

SOURCE Oklahoma Proton Center

