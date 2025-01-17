Oklahoma School Choice Expo to Share K-12 Options, Fun with Families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma City K-12 education options keep growing, and so does interest in the annual school expo held during National School Choice Week, which brings many types of schools under one roof. This free, family-friendly event will provide resources and information to help parents make informed decisions about their children's education while connecting directly with representatives from schools across the state.

The free Oklahoma School Choice Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Advance Center For Free Enterprise. Hundreds of parents and students will step through the Center's doors to explore more than 25 local school options and community resource vendors at the fair, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, faith-based, online, home, and nontraditional schooling options.

Recent changes in education policy, including the Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, have expanded opportunities for Oklahoma families. This program offers financial support of up to $7,500 per student, per year for private school or homeschool expenses, with a tiered system prioritizing low-income families.

While parents gather school information, children can enjoy a balloon artist, photo booth, face painting, and sandwiches.

"This school fair is an incredible opportunity for Oklahoma families to connect directly with schools, educators, and resources that can help them make the best decisions for their children's futures," said Renee Porter, CEO of Choice Matters, the event's organizer. "With so many educational options now available, families can find the learning environment that meets their unique needs."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

The Oklahoma City school fair is planned by ChoiceMatters. ChoiceMatters provides Oklahoma parents free information, resources and support to help them navigate their child's pre-k through 12 education offerings.

Location Details:

The Advance Center For Free Enterprise is located at 415 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.

Families can register at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-oklahoma-city-school-fair.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week