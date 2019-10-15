Oklahoma State University Begins Clinical Study Of RenoVō® Equine Allograft

ARGYLE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), a distributor of advanced equine allografts derived from equine amniotic tissues, announced today partnership with the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine to conduct clinical evaluation of RenoVō® on equine limb wounds.

RenoVō® is an acellular, liquid allograft derived from amniotic tissues and is intended for equine homologous use. Amniotic tissues contain extracellular matrix proteins, growth factors, cytokines, carbohydrates, hyaluronic acid, and other elements which are essential for foal growth and development. Just as the amniotic membrane and fluid provide biologic and physiologic properties and act as a physical barrier during pregnancy, RenoVō® provides physical and physiological properties to cover and protect tissues.

The study, entitled "Efficacy and safety of an equine liquid amniotic tissue allograft on equine distal limb wound healing" is being conducted in conjunction with the university's Equine Surgery and Sports Medicine faculty.

Lead Investigator Mike J. Schoonover, DVM, MS, DACVS-LA, DACVSMR stated, "Oklahoma State is pleased to partner with EAS and its affiliates in a study of RenoVō®. This is the first of several studies intended to evaluate the safety and clinical performance of the product in common horse injuries."

RenoVō® donor tissue is recovered following strict guidelines. Donors are healthy mares and tissues are collected without harm to the mare or foal. At the time of delivery, the foal is delivered and the placenta and fluid, which are typically discarded, are saved. RenoVō® is subjected to stringent USP testing prior to release. The product is supplied in volumes of 1.5 cc, 3.0 cc and 5.0 cc.

About Equine Amnio Solutions

Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS) is the market leader in the distribution of advanced equine allografts derived from equine amniotic tissues. Our mission is to develop and provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For additional information, please visit www.equineamniosolutions.com.

About Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine

OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine is one of 30 veterinary colleges in the United States and the only veterinary college in Oklahoma. For more information, visit https://vetmed.okstate.edu.

