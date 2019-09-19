Oklahoma State University, Hazelden Betty Ford Partner to Expand Addiction Treatment Resources

CENTER CITY, Minn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and Oklahoma State University Medicine (OSU Medicine) have signed an agreement to work together to expand access to high-quality, evidence-based treatment services and resources for individuals and families in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State University Medicine (OSU Medicine) has signed an agreement to work together with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to expand access to high-quality, evidence-based treatment services and resources for individuals and families in Oklahoma.

The two organizations have signed a memorandum of understanding for a long-term arrangement aimed at getting more addiction treatment and long-term recovery solutions to Oklahomans who need them and expanding Oklahoma's addiction care infrastructure. Efforts will focus initially on utilizing virtual care to expand access and engagement in rural parts of the state and will expand to include development of the clinical workforce; community engagement; prevention and education; and collaboration on cutting-edge, behavioral health research and technology development.

"The goals of our partnership are to expand access and services in the near term in response to the ongoing opioid crisis, build the state's capacity to address addiction in the long term, and at the same time establish OSU Medicine as a national resource on addiction education, research and treatment," said Mark Mishek, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Hazelden Betty Ford is the nation's leading nonprofit addiction treatment provider with 17 sites nationwide. The OSU Addiction Medicine Clinic has been a member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network since September 2018. In March, OSU Medicine received nearly $200 million from the state of Oklahoma's opioid lawsuit settlements to support its National Center for Wellness & Recovery.

"Oklahoma, like the rest of the country, has been hit hard by the opioid addiction crisis," said Dr. Kayse M. Shrum, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences. "We are excited to join forces with Hazelden Betty Ford to provide Oklahomans with greater access to evidence-based addiction treatment and recovery services. Hazelden Betty Ford, with its national network and decades of experience, is an ideal partner, and we're grateful to work together with an organization we hold in high esteem."

In addition to its industry-leading substance-use treatment services—which include medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and mental health services—the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a center of excellence in addiction- and recovery-related research, education, prevention and publishing, with robust collaborations throughout health care.

The National Center for Wellness & Recovery (NCWR) at OSU Medicine is committed to improving the lives of those affected by pain and substance use disorders through treatment, education, research and policy. NCWR collaborates with leading addiction treatment and research organizations such as the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to promote collaborative and interdisciplinary approaches to addiction prevention, care, training and research.

"These are the kinds of partnerships we envisioned when launching our Patient Care Network two years ago," Hazelden Betty Ford's Mishek said. "This expanded collaboration with OSU Medicine will help both organizations serve more people and reduce the negative impact of addiction on our society."

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide and collaborates with an expansive network throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.

About Oklahoma State University Medicine

Oklahoma State University Medicine is a nationally recognized academic health center focused on teaching, research and patient care. OSU Medicine offers graduate and professional degrees through its College of Osteopathic Medicine, the School of Allied Health, the School of Health Care Administration, the School of Biomedical Sciences, and the School of Forensic Sciences. OSU Medicine also operates a network of clinics in the Tulsa area offering a multitude of specialty services including addiction medicine, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry and women's health. Learn more at health.okstate.edu.

SOURCE Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Related Links

http://www.hazeldenbettyford.org

