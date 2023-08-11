Oklahoma, Texas Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Station

News provided by

NASA

11 Aug, 2023, 11:49 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Oklahoma and Texas will have separate opportunities to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The two space-to-Earth calls will air live Monday, Aug. 14, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Continue Reading
NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio is pictured conducting maintenance tasks inside the International Space Station's Harmony module. Credits: NASA
NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio is pictured conducting maintenance tasks inside the International Space Station's Harmony module. Credits: NASA

At 12:10 p.m. EDT, NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Frank Rubio will answer prerecorded questions from students in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. The event, hosted by Kingfisher High School, will connect the students' knowledge of agriculture to plant science on station and STEM career opportunities. U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, will give opening and closing remarks.

Media interested in covering the event should contact David Coronado at: [email protected] or 206-633-9004 no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

Bowen and Rubio also will answer prerecorded questions from students at the Odyssey Academy in Galveston, Texas at 1:50 p.m. Through the event, the academy hopes to attract a diverse group of students to STEM and increase participation in STEM activities.

Media interested in covering the event should contact SST Communications Director, Heather Vaughn at: [email protected] or 202-680-8577 no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 11.

For more than 22 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the International Space Station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for future exploration. As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA to Host Media for Asteroid Capsule Drop Test Briefing in Utah

NASA Selects Axiom Space for Another Private Space Mission in 2024

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.