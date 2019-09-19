Oklahoma Trusts Legility in Nation's First Opioid Trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on communities across the nation. Oklahoma's Attorney General recently set the standard for abatement efforts by way of a first-of-its-kind trial in Cleveland County, OK, resulting in the recovery of nearly $1 billion.

This outcome allows the state of Oklahoma and its partners to turn to helping victims heal and preventing others from addiction. But getting to this successful outcome was a complicated process that required an aligned partner with extensive capabilities dealing with massive amounts and types of data in a variety of environments.

Legility , a New Law company with comprehensive computer forensics, data management and eDiscovery solutions, was selected by Nix Patterson to execute this complex, highly sensitive data forensics, collection, hosting and review matter.

"The importance, complexity, scale and sensitivity of this project made it a perfect fit for Legility," said Barry Dark, CEO, Legility. "It was crucial to support the strategy and dedication of the AG's Office and the Nix team with our expertise in efficiently utilizing people, processes and technology to get to the data that mattered most."

The entire process had a strict 13-month deadline, so focused efficiency was essential.

To begin -- and working closely with Nix Patterson -- Legility deployed numerous forensics experts and team members to Oklahoma, collecting data across more than a dozen state agencies using remote and onsite collection capabilities, including Legility's proprietary Remote Governance Collection platform (RGC). In short order, Legility's experts conducted dozens of interviews, set up a highly secure data collection, processing and hosting environment, and coordinated it with all the agencies involved.

Of great benefit was the fact that Legility's Data Solutions team included professionals who not only had forensics expertise, but understood corporate data infrastructure and how to quickly access and assess it.

This baseline of sound forensics collection and processing set the stage for Legility's review team to utilize cutting-edge technology to quickly identify relevant materials and provide them to the trial team. Legility's expertise with industry leading review technologies such as Catalyst Predict, Everlaw and Venio allowed for the creation of a diverse and nimble solution to meet the unique needs of the litigation and its 30-terabyte data footprint. Ultimately, the advanced analytics and AI features of the suite of tools Legility deployed allowed for a rapid assembly and review of relevant data.

"In high-stakes, time-sensitive litigation matters involving complex data sets across many state agencies, it's crucial to have multiple, robust technology platforms at our fingertips to meet any demand," said Dark. "Legility's ability to objectively and seamlessly pair different technologies with the data at hand is something that truly differentiates us."

In the end, the state of Oklahoma was able to satisfy the expedited discovery schedule and retain its trial date, resulting in funding for addiction research and treatment as part of a broad statewide abatement plan.

About Legility

Legility, a New Law company and leader in Legal Operations, provides consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent to corporations and law firms. The company has more than 1,200 lawyers, engineers, consultants, technology and data specialists, and operational experts serving more than one-third of the Fortune 100 and one-quarter of the Am Law 200.

Founded in 2000 as Counsel On Call, Legility helps its clients improve operational efficiency. By combining people, processes and technology, Legility offers innovative and bundled solutions that align with how the legal market is increasingly looking to engage. For more information, visit legility.com .

About Nix Patterson, LLP

Nix Patterson, LLP, is a national contingency fee law firm providing litigation strategies and solutions for individuals, companies, investors, whistleblowers, and sovereigns. We focus on litigating large-scale, complex cases that require creative and bold action. Nix Patterson's skilled, innovative and hardworking attorneys have achieved record-breaking litigation success. And because Nix Patterson only works on a contingency fee basis, our clients pay us nothing unless we win. Visit nixlaw.com for more information.

