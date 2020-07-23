Oklahoma's Rural Hospitals Prepare for COVID-19 Surge through Partnership with TeleHealth Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oklahoma, hospitals are desperate to find ways to help more patients with less resources. TeleHealth Solution, a company that provides top-quality healthcare solutions for traditionally difficult-to-staff environments like rural settings and third-shift care, today announced they will provide telehealth physicians for five hospitals in rural Oklahoma.

Through a partnership with Oklahoma State University (OSU) Medicine, TeleHealth Solution will expand their services throughout rural Oklahoma to help provide critically needed support to prepare for a potential surge in coronavirus patients. Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital, Mangum Regional Medical Center, Pawhuska Hospital, Prague Community Hospital, and Seiling Municipal Hospital began implementing TeleHealth Services this month.

"Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, many rural hospitals in Oklahoma were already under serious financial strain, dealing with a very fragile financial outlook," says Rhett Stover, MHA, FACHE, and CEO of OSU Medicine. "Through the availability of COVID-19 stimulus funding, many rural facilities have benefited from the receipt of additional resources, better positioning each to respond to the increased pressures caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic."

In partnership with OSU Medicine, TeleHealth Solution will provide hospitalist services for these communities in addition to other rural locations across the state, including rounding and admission coverage, as well as other specialty services that may be uniquely tailored to best meet community specific challenges.

"Telemedicine services help equalize healthcare disparities and improve access to healthcare in rural areas by keeping vulnerable hospitals open," says Waseem Ghannam, MD, MBA, MHSA, CEO and Co-founder of TeleHealth Solution. "TeleHealth Solution's physician owners are rural health care experts and understand that Critical Access Hospitals face unique challenges. Our technology and staff training allow rural hospitals to access a virtual TeleHealth Solution hospitalist whenever needed. It also allows critical access hospitals to keep patients in-house rather than transferring them."

About TeleHealth Solution

TeleHealth Solution is a patient and outcomes centered approach to TeleMedicine. The company's mission is to deliver expert medical care in the post acute care setting, while eliminating unnecessary spending of healthcare dollars. TeleHealth Solution's goal is to improve the quality of on-site care in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF), Assisted Living Facilities (ALF), Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC), & even Rural Critical Access Hospitals.

Media Contact:

Kate Stuard

309-533-2206

[email protected]

SOURCE TeleHealth Solution