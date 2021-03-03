OkLetsPlay secures one million dollar seed investment from Riva Technology and Entertainment

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OkLetsPlay, the leading platform for esports cash matches and tournaments, secured a one million dollar seed investment from global player Riva Technology and Entertainment Limited. This investment accelerates OkLetsPlay's growth by enabling the expansion of its platform and user base. RTE will have a significant minority stake in OkLetsPlay, and Paul Roy, CEO of RTE, will join OkLetsPlay's board of directors, brings more than 25 years of experience in gaming, and an innovative global mindset to the rapidly evolving industry.

"With this investment from RIVA Technology and Entertainment, OkLetsPlay is well-positioned to make a big splash in the real money esports tournament market for both hyper-casual mobile and web gaming as well as the hardcore competitive PC esports scene. RTE's investment and global industry connections will augment OkLetsPlay's patented tech and service platform onto the main stage around the world," said Russell M. Aleksey, Founder, and CEO of OKLetsPlay.

OkLetsPlay's peer-based digital gaming competitions support hyper-casual and hardcore competitive PC, mobile, and other games and gaming platforms. Today, OkLetsPlay supports two of the biggest game titles in competitive eSports, League of Legends & CS:GO, allowing users to compete or organize real money tournaments in a seamless and secure experience. The platform was built on the belief that the competitive esports scene, along with its community of passionate players and developers, are ready to take the next step in competition and into the cash gaming world. The team behind OkLetsPlay patented and built an out-of-game tech with this belief in mind and are ready to bring the platform to the world.

"The team at OkLetsPlay built a fantastic platform, have secured patents around the incredible tech they are using, and we know they understand the real money gaming industry -- an industry we at RTE believe will be the next big thing. And part of RTE's vision is always to innovate and accelerate a great potential, this investment will include access to RTE's global network and experience," added Paul Roy, CEO of RTE.

About OkLetsPlay

OkLetsPlay is a U.S.-based company with issued patents for real money esports tournament and peers based digital gaming competitions, which support hyper-casual and hardcore competitive PC, mobile and other games, and gaming platforms.

About Riva Technology and Entertainment:

Founded in 2002, with a global presence stretching from the USA to East Asia, RTE has successfully been delivering the vision of tomorrow for over close to 20 years. RTE's group of companies hold an industry advantage in their ability to take every project from concept to execution; all housed under one roof. The complementary companies cover location-based entertainment, brand and Intellectual Property licensing, content development, consumer products, gaming, and esports.

SOURCE Riva Technology and Entertainment