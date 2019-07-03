OKLink Releases First USDK Trust Holding Report from Independent Auditor

USDK is a fully collateralized, US dollar stablecoin issued by Prime Trust, a US-chartered trust company, and powered by technology provided by OKLink. It is an open source project that holds a 1:1 ratio of USDK to USD in reserves held by Prime Trust. The trust reserves are audited by the third-party registered public accounting firm, Armanino.

Armanino, with its commitment to providing services to the blockchain industry and its high standards as a PCAOB firm has been appointed to perform monthly audits of the Trust and on USDK balances. Such examinations are conducted in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, to provide transparency of, and market integrity for the token.

About OKLink

OKLink Fintech Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LEAP Holdings Group Limited (1499.HK), focuses on the R&D and application of blockchain technology. The company provides blockchain services and applications, including stablecoin, blockchain big data, and blockchain asset custodian services.

