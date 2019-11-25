ökocat® Announces Donation of Eco-Friendly Litter to Shelters as Part of 2019 ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program

FERNDALE, Wash., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat®, an all-natural brand of cat litter made from reclaimed wood and paper, announced that four animal rescue organizations in Boston, Portland, San Diego and Philadelphia have received donations totaling over 4,000 pounds of its eco-friendly litter, just in time for the holidays.

As part of the second annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program, ökocat asked its fans to vote for their favorite eco-friendly U.S. cities and submit shelter suggestions for a possible donation of litter. After two months of gathering feedback, ökocat has announced that Boston, Portland, San Francisco and Philadelphia received the highest number of votes from fans.

Based on shelters suggested and each organization's specific needs, ökocat has selected the following shelters in each eco-friendly city to receive a donation of litter:

In addition to receiving the donation of eco-friendly litter, each future cat adopter at all four shelters will receive a coupon for a free box of litter to take home with their cat throughout 2020.

"The Oregon Humane Society (OHS) is grateful to ökocat for this generous donation of litter, which will help us care for shelter cats and kittens as they await their forever homes," said Sarah Yusavitz, Corporate Relations Officer at the Oregon Humane Society. "OHS adopts out over 6,000 cats and kittens each year, so programs like the ökocause4paws are instrumental in enabling us to continue our important, life-saving work."

ökocat litter delivers 7-day odor control and easy-clean clumping and no airborne dust. Being free of harmful chemicals, additives and synthetic scents, it's not harmful to the environment, unlike strip-mined clay litter, which still accounts for the 2.4 million tons of cat litter that ends up in landfills each year.

"Our fans are passionate about sustainability and cat adoption, and we truly appreciate their enthusiasm and participation in our annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program. Our goal is to help shelters provide cats with the best care possible, while also helping adopters learn about the health and environmental benefits of a natural litter," said Leslie Ellis, Communications Manager at ökocat. "We're thankful that since we launched the program in 2018, we've been able to donate more than 8,000 pounds of natural litter, and we're looking forward to where the program takes us again in 2020!"

For more information about the 2018 and 2019 ökocause4paws programs, please visit www.healthy-pet.com/pages/okocause4paws. ökocat can be found at stores across the United States and Canada. To purchase online or to find a location in your area, visit www.healthy-pet.com/okocat.



