ökocat Donates to Shelters and Rescues in Need with 2022 ökocause4paws Campaign

FERNDALE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat has announced it is now accepting nominations for the brand's annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program throughout the month of September in conjunction with Happy Cat Month. The program awards deserving animal shelters and rescues around the U.S. and Canada with a donation of ökocat's natural, plant-based litter.

The public is encouraged to nominate their favorite shelter or rescue, particularly smaller shelters that have fewer resources and a greater need. Winning rescues and shelters will receive a donation of ökocat litter, and each respective shelter's cat adopters will receive a coupon for a free box of the brand's eco-friendly litter when taking home their new furry friend. Each person who submits a nomination will also be entered to win a one-year supply of ökocat litter.

"Every year, we look forward to the chance to have a meaningful impact on shelters and rescues through ökocause4paws," said ökocat's Consumer Communications Manager Leslie Ellis. "Since its inception in 2018, the program has donated more than 24,000 pounds of ökocat natural litter to shelters and rescues around the U.S. and Canada. We are proud to make a difference in the lives of shelter cats nationwide, and we can't wait to change the world one litter box at a time."

This year, ökocat has announced it will also be collaborating with Mission Meow to create an even larger impact for more small shelters in need. Mission Meow is a 501(c)(3) organization that works to increase the level of charitable donations for small feline-centric nonprofits. ökocat will work with Mission Meow to amplify its impact on the feline community and increase donations to deserving organizations.

ökocat creates next generation plant-based, biodegradable litter meant to be cleaner and healthier for cats, families and their homes. The natural litter is made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, fragrance, dyes or GMOs. ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping and is 99% dust free.

For more information on ökocause4paws, visit Healthy-Pet.com/pages/okocause4paws . For more information on ökocat products, visit healthy-pet.com/collections/okocat .

About ökocat®

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation of natural cat litter. Made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, fragrance, dyes or GMOs. Due to the brilliance of European engineering, ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram .

About Healthy Pet®

Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, and offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, natural cat litters ökocat® and Simply Pine™ and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com .

