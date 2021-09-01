ökocat Litter Launches Chainwide in Pet Valu Stores

FERNDALE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat , creator of next generation plant and paper-based cat litter, has announced its products are now available in Pet Valu stores throughout Canada and online. The litter officially launches chainwide this month in both corporate and franchise stores across the country, and online at petvalu.com.

ökocat next generation plant-based, biodegradable litter is cleaner and healthier for cats, families and their homes. This natural litter is produced in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fibre without harmful chemicals, fragrance, dyes or GMOs. ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping and is 99% dust free. Over 600 Pet Valu locations across Canada (including store locations under Bosley's by Pet Valu, Paulmac's Pets, Tisol and Total Pet banners) will now carry a range of ökocat products, including Original Premium Clumping Wood Cat Litter , Super Soft Clumping Wood Cat Litter , Less Mess Clumping Low-Tracking Mini-Pellets Wood Cat Litter , and Dust Free Non-Clumping Paper Pellet Cat Litter.

ökocat products have been sold in Bosley's, Tisol and Total Pet locations across British Columbia since 2016.

"Pet Valu has been providing pets with everything they need to live healthy, happy and active lives for more than four decades," said ökocat's Consumer Communications Manager Leslie Ellis. "We are proud to expand our relationship with such a reputable company, and we look forward to bringing ökocat products to more consumers across Canada."

Pet Valu stores provide a wide assortment of essential products and innovative pet supplies meant to promote the well-being of pets during every stage of life. With a shared focus on holistic pet wellness, the collaboration between ökocat and Pet Valu is a natural fit.

"Pet Valu is committed to providing pet parents with a robust selection of quality products to keep their pets healthy throughout their lives," says Kendalee MacKay, Chief Merchandizing Officer Pet Valu. "We're very excited we're now able to offer ökocat litter in our family of stores across Canada, and we encourage cat parents to visit us and speak to one of our Animal Care Experts about whether ökocat is right for their pet."

Visit healthy-pet.com/collections/okocat for more information on ökocat products, as well as the virtual store finder to find the Pet Valu store nearest you, or visit petvalu.com.

About ökocat®

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation of natural cat litter. Made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, fragrance, dyes or GMOs. ökocat® is the U.S. version of the world's number one natural litter, CAT'S BEST , sold primarily in Europe. Due to the brilliance of European engineering, ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram .

About Healthy Pet®

Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, and offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. As a premier member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, natural cat litters ökocat® and Simply Pine™ and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com .

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 600 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit www.petvalu.com .

