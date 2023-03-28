ökocat® Litter Now Available Nationwide at Select Whole Foods Market Stores

FERNDALE, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat has announced that its plant-based litter is now available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The brand's Super Soft clumping wood cat litter will be featured on shelves in a majority of locations across the U.S.

"With our standard of excellence and commitment to selling high quality products, collaborating with Whole Foods Market was a natural choice for the ökocat brand, which is why our litter has been available in Northern California Whole Foods Market locations for several years," said Healthy Pet's Consumer Communications Manager Leslie Ellis. "Our dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainability allowed us to expand this into this collaboration, bringing our plant-based litter to pet parents nationwide and helping cats and cat parents across the U.S."

"We are so excited to expand ökocat into Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, especially at a time when customers continue to prioritize products that support both their pets and our planet - an ongoing trend shared in our 2023 trends prediction report. We love introducing brands like ökocat to help our customers find that balance and joy," said Jennifer Mandanici, Global Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market.

ökocat is the next generation plant-based litter for cats, families and their homes. The litter is made from rescued natural wood fiber without added harmful chemicals, added fragrance, or toxic dyes and is 99% dust free. It provides outstanding odor control and easy-clean clumping for a longer lasting litter. The brand's Super Soft clumping wood cat litter offers an ultra-soft texture, mimicking the feel of clay, which allows for a smooth transition for new users when switching brands. The super soft feel is also beneficial for senior pets or cats with sensitive paws or even kittens.

For more information about ökocat, to purchase online or to find a Whole Foods Market location that offers ökocat near you, visit healthy-pet.com/okocat .

About ökocat®

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation of natural cat litter made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, added fragrance, or toxic dyes. Due to the brilliance of European engineering, ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram .

About Healthy Pet® Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, offers Best in Home® pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, ökocat® natural cat litter and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com .

