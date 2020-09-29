ökocat® Selects Five Winning Shelters for 2020 ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program Due to Overwhelming Need

FERNDALE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat ® announced they're donating approximately 11,000 pounds of next generation plant-based cat litter to five U.S. animal rescue organizations. This year's generous donation is almost triple the amount offered through last year's ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program.

For the third consecutive year, ökocat called on fans to nominate their favorite eco-friendly cities where the brand would select donation recipients. The results are in with locations in Washington, Nebraska, North Carolina and Illinois taking the lead. Due to an overwhelming voting response, and an increased need for litter at shelters due to COVID-19, ökocat has selected five animal shelters in the winning cities including:

"Two paws up to the folks at Healthy Pet/ökocat for their generous donation of litter for our shelter cats and kittens," said Laura Clark, Director Whatcom Humane Society. "Their support helps us care for thousands of homeless, unwanted cats and kittens annually, and allows us to save badly needed resources to fulfill our mission and life-saving work. We are so grateful for all they do for the animals in our shelter and community."

Throughout 2021, cat adopters and fosters at the selected shelters will also receive coupons for free ökocat litter to bring home. ökocat stops odor before it starts, clumps solid for easy scooping, and has low airborne dust for a healthier home. There are six varieties to choose from, each made in the U.S. from 100 percent sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued wood and paper without artificial fragrances, synthetic chemicals, toxic dyes or GMOs.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide safe, clean litter for cats across the country through our annual ökocause4paws Litter Donation Program," said Leslie Ellis, Communications Manager at ökocat. "We strongly believe in the health and environmental benefits of our products for our pets, homes and the planet and this is one way that we look forward to giving back to communities each year. We're proud to say that we've donated over 20,000 pounds of litter in the last three years."

Program donation photos are available here .

For more information visit www.healthy-pet.com/pages/okocause4paws . ökocat is sold at stores across the United States, Canada and Mexico. To buy online or to find a nearby location, visit www.healthy-pet.com/okocat .

About ökocat®

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation plant-based litter. Made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural wood and paper fiber without synthetic chemicals, artificial fragrance, toxic dyes or GMOs. ökocat® is the U.S. version of the world's number one natural litter, CAT'S BEST , sold primarily in Europe. Due to the brilliance of European engineering, ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram .

About Healthy Pet®

Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural plant fiber. As a premier member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) , Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 30 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh ® , as well as CritterCare® , natural cat litters ökocat ® and Simply Pine™ and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com .

