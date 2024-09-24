ökocat®'s Latest Campaign Sheds Light on the Hazards of Clay and Silica Litter

FERNDALE, Wash., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the next generation of natural, plant-based litter, ökocat launched the first phase of a new campaign in May spelling out the harmful impacts traditional litters have on our homes, feline friends and the planet. The "Hidden Hazards of Clay and Silica Cat Litter" campaign was live across a number of platforms including streaming TV, YouTube, podcasts and social. The second phase is planned for early 2025.

"Inspired by our dedication to clean living and providing ultimate value through quality products, the new campaign underscores the health and environmental impacts of conventional litter," said Healthy Pet's Communications Manager Leslie Ellis. "We want to encourage others to join the movement towards a healthier, more sustainable future for both cats and the planet through products like ökocat that offer a safer, greener solution for our feline friends."

Clay and silica litter may pose serious health risks to cats. These litters also have significant negative impact on the environment, contributing to habitat destruction, air and water pollution and the depletion of natural resources. Alternatively, ökocat's natural and eco-friendly formulas are derived from virtually dust-free, biodegradable wood and paper waste, creating a safer environment for both cats and their families.

The campaign secured over 4 million impressions, raising awareness around the hazards associated with clay and silica litter and informing pet parents about associated health concerns.

For more information about ökocat, to purchase online or to find retail locations near you, visit healthy-pet.com/okocat .

About ökocat®

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation of natural cat litter made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, fragrance, or toxic dyes. ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram .

About Healthy Pet®

Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, offers Best in Home™ small pet bedding and cat litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. As a champion member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and has been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small pet bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, ökocat® natural cat litter and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, visit healthy-pet.com .

