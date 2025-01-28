Okomera to Present Automated Desktop Organoid Screening Instrument for Oncology Drug Discovery at SLAS 2025 in San Diego

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okomera is a biotech startup developing cutting-edge solutions for oncology drug discovery and will present their technology in SLAS 2025,in San Diego January 25 to 29, 2025. Okomera will showcase its Automated Desktop Organoid Screening Instrument, a high-throughput platform leveraging proprietary microfluidic chips and AI-powered software to accelerate preclinical drug testing and advance functional precision oncology research.

A key highlight of Okomera's presence at SLAS 2025 will be the presentation of their poster titled "End-to-End Automated Organoid Screening Platform: Application in Breast Cancer Drug Screening". The poster presents the results from a collaboration with leading experts at Gustave Roussy, including Dr. Pierre Savagner, Principal Investigator at INSERM, Dr. Natacha Joyon, pathologist specializing in breast cancer, Dr. Barbara Pistilli, medical oncologist and head of the breast pathology committee, as well as Dr. Benjamin Verret, medical oncologist specializing in sarcomas and breast cancer.

The work from this collaboration demonstrates the capability of Okomera's platform to generate reproducible 3D organoids from patient-derived xenografts (PDX) and screen multiple drugs under various conditions. It also illustrates how the automated analysis pipeline offers researchers a scalable solution for high-throughput drug discovery while preserving scarce patient samples. Ongoing work aims to expand the platform's use to biopsy-derived samples for personalized oncology research.

"This collaboration with leading clinicians and researchers from Gustave Roussy provides an excellent foundation for advancing our platform toward real-world applications," said Sidarth Radjou, CEO of Okomera. "Our aim is to provide pharmaceutical companies and clinical researchers with scalable, high-throughput tools for oncology drug discovery."

Okomera's platform integrates automated organoid generation, multiplexed drug screening, and AI-based analysis in a single workflow. With its ability to co-culture different cell types and test multiple conditions, it offers a highly efficient solution for preclinical drug research, helping to reduce time and costs.

Founded in 2020 as a spin-off from École Polytechnique, Okomera developed its patented technology after a decade of research at Pasteur Institute and École Polytechnique. The company's goal is to support pharmaceutical innovation by improving drug discovery processes with advanced microfluidics and AI.

If you happen to be at SLAS, drop by our booth #3350 to explore Okomera's technology and learn more about its research collaborations.

