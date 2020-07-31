Oksana Baiul Joins Celebrity Line-Up for Online Charity Poker Tournament Benefiting Miracle Flights

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Entertainment Headliner and 1994 Olympic Gold Champion Oksana Baiul is going "all in" for a great cause as Miracle Flights, the nation's leading medical flight charity, hosts its first-ever online poker tournament on Wednesday, August 5 at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. Other celebrities planning to lend a "hand" include comedic star Brad Garrett, Richard Kind, Michael Ian Black and poker pro Matt Berkey.

Global Entertainment Headliner and 1994 Olympic Gold Champion Oksana Baiul is joining Brad Garrett, Richard Kind, Michael Ian Black and other celebrities in an online poker tournament benefiting Miracle Flights, the national charity that provides free plane tickets to families who need specialized medical treatment far from home.

The tournament is open to the public, with poker players of all skill levels invited to join the action for a buy-in of $100. All proceeds will go directly to support Miracle Flights, the national nonprofit that provides free plane tickets to families who need specialized medical treatment far from home. Registration is currently open at https://miracleflights.org/poker.

This event marks the first online fundraiser for Miracle Flights, which has been flying families to distant medical care for 35 years. The organization has continued its mission amid the Covid-19 pandemic and even expanded its services to help more families in need—relaxing its income guidelines, coordinating ground transportation and providing face masks to every flyer.

"For so many families, postponing life-saving medical treatment is simply not an option," says Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown. "Every dollar raised in this tournament will not only help alleviate the financial burden these families face, but also ease the emotional stress that comes with having to travel during the pandemic."

Brown will join Faded Spade Card Club CEO Tom Wheaton as co-host of the tournament, which will be streamed live on Twitch.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialty medical care only available far from home. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided 129,438 flights and typically books more than 600 flights per month on commercial airlines across the United States. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

Press Contact: Erika Koff: (702) 261-0494 or [email protected]

SOURCE Miracle Flights